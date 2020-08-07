music
Aug. 07, 2020 11:00AM EST
Adekunle Gold, Nailah Blackman - AG Baby (Official Video)

Watch the Futuristic Video For Adekunle Gold's 'AG Baby'

The Nigerian star's pulsating new track also features singer Nailah Blackman.

Adekunle Gold is back with his third single of the year, "AG Baby" to the delight of many of his fans.

The single features singer Nailah Blackman on the hook, and a pulsating, dance-worthy beat. Production is from TMXO. It's his latest single since the explosive "Something Different."

Ahead of the song's release, fans on social media expressed excitement in anticipation, with even the veteran Nigerian musician Don Jazzy weighing in.

It's been an eventful year for the artist, who hinted at the release of his upcoming album earlier this week, writing: "I want to brag about my album so much. But no be my lifestyle lol," on twitter. It looks like we can also expect a music video for "AG Baby," to drop soon, as the artist shared a clip of a visual, which he says will be premiering on Triller.

Listen to the track above via YouTube, and on Spotify and Apple Music down below.

Update August 7: Watch the new futuristic music video for Adekunle Gold and Nailah Blackman's "AG Baby," which was shot in Houston,


Nasty C: ‘I want the world to know there’s more than just Afrobeats in Africa’

Nasty C is under no pressure to fit the confines of what an African artist is supposed to sound like.

Last night, Nasty C held a listening session on Zoom in which he played four songs from his upcoming album Zulu Man With Some Power to several journalists.

Asked by one of them if he will ever consider experimenting with other genres such as Afrobeats and gqom, the emcee responded, "Only when I'm featured," and added that he's comfortable with who he is, and has no desire to playing to the confines of what an African artist is supposed to sound like. "I want the world to know there's more than just Afrobeats in Africa," he added.

