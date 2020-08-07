<p>Nasty C said that he doesn't get intimidated by people who have issues with him rapping almost purely in English with an adopted Southern accent. "Even my Zulu verses," he added, "I kept them for my album. Everyone had been saying 'you from Durban, why do you never rap in Zulu?" the emcee said.</p><p><div class="preroll-video"></div><ora-player></ora-player></p><h4><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/nasty-c-strings-and-bling-anniversary-interview/" target="_blank">Read: Nasty C's Leap of Faith Into Unlikely Superstardom</a><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/nasty-c-strings-and-bling-anniversary-interview/"></a></h4><p>Nasty C also expressed that through conversations he had with No I.D, he was able to "organically" embed who he is in his music without forcing things. It wasn't the first time the rapper touched on the topic. In an <a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/nasty-c-strings-and-bling-anniversary-interview/" target="_self">interview with <em>OkayAfrica</em></a><em> </em>last year, he said of No I.D:</p><blockquote>"He unlocked something in me that other people were failing to get across to me, like, <em>'Sound more African.'</em> Blah, blah, blah... He put it in the perfect words, and I understood it. And I implied it in my music. You'll hear it. When you hear it, it's crazy, it's going to drive you nuts."</blockquote><p>Last night, Nasty C added that No I.D only produced a song that never made it to the album, but he's responsible for shaping the project's sound. He emphasized that he contributed largely to the album's production, which is the same for all his previous albums.</p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube">
<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4c51c9cf4802506a062558e1a8358560"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/GaKJF6yELQw?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">Nasty C - Palm Trees [Official Music Video]</small>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GaKJF6yELQw" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a>

</script></p><p>Last night, Nasty C shared the cover of his album which looks the cover of a fairytale movie or book. The emcee explained that the idea was for him to not look intimidating on the cover, so when one listens to the music, they won't know what hit them. On the cover, Nasty is wearing a crown and is carrying a spear on his right hand—a weapon of choice for ancient Zulu warriors. <br></p><p>Nasty C's <em>Zulu Man With Some Power</em> is due for release on August 28, and the album will feature <strong>T.I.</strong>,<strong> Ari Lennox</strong>,<strong> Rowlene</strong>,<strong> Tellaman</strong> and a few others.</p><p>The latest single from <em>Zulu Man With Some Power</em> is "Palm Trees" which comes with a superb music video. A snippet of the song appeared on Nasty C's mixtape <em><a href="https://www.complex.com/music/2020/06/nasty-c-dj-whoo-kid-zulu" target="_blank">Zulu</a></em>, which he released in July and was hosted by <strong>DJ Whoo Kid</strong>.</p><p>Previously, the Def Jam Recordings/Universal Music Group Africa signee released the singles "Eazy", "There They Go" and "They Don't" which were all accompanied by outstanding visuals.</p><p>Preorder/pre-save/pre-add <em>Zulu Man With Some Power</em> on your platform of choice.</p><p>For more Nasty C coverage on<em> OkayAfrica</em>, click <a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/tag/nasty-c" target="_blank">here</a>. </p><p><br></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><iframe allow="autoplay *; encrypted-media *;" frameborder="0" height="450" sandbox="allow-forms allow-popups allow-same-origin allow-scripts allow-storage-access-by-user-activation allow-top-navigation-by-user-activation" src="https://embed.music.apple.com/za/album/zulu-man-with-some-power/1526467325" style="width:100%;max-width:660px;overflow:hidden;background:transparent;"></iframe></div>
