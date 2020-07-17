music
Popular
Music News
Jul. 17, 2020 11:21AM EST
youtu.be
Adekunle Gold feat Nailah Blackman - AG Baby (Official Audio)

Listen to Adekunle Gold's Highly-Anticipated New Single 'AG Baby'

The Nigerian star's pulsating new track also features singer Naila Blackman.

Adekunle Gold is back with his third single of the year, "AG Baby" to the delight of many of his fans.

The single features singer Naila Blackman on the hook, and a pulsating, dance-worthy beat. Production is from TMXO. It's his latest single since the explosive "Something Different."

Ahead of the song's release, fans on social media expressed excitement in anticipation, with even the veteran Nigerian musician Don Jazzy weighing in.

It's been an eventful year for the artist, who hinted at the release of his upcoming album earlier this week, writing: "I want to brag about my album so much. But no be my lifestyle lol," on twitter. It looks like we can also expect a music video for "AG Baby," to drop soon, as the artist shared a clip of a visual, which he says will be premiering on Triller.

Listen to the track above via YouTube, and on Spotify and Apple Music down below.


adekunle gold afropop afrobeats nigerian music nigerian songs music
Film
'The Last Tree' movie poster.

'The Last Tree' Is a Complex Exploration of the Life of a Young, British-Nigerian Man

In 'The Last Tree,' a young Black man struggles to reconcile his identity as he moves from being fostered in rural Lincolnshire, to inner city London, and finally back to his country of origin, Nigeria.

The Last Tree, directed by British-Nigerian director, Shola Amoo, is the semi-autobiographical story of Femi, a British boy of Nigerian heritage who, after being fostered in rural Lincolnshire, moves to inner-city London to live with his birth mother. In his teens, Femi is struggling with the culture and values of his new environment. Femi must decide which path to adulthood he wants to take, and what it means to be a young Black man in London during the early 2000s. The film places the viewer in the perspective of Femi, as we grow and develop with him. This immersive experience allows the watcher to proverbially walk in Femi's footsteps and feel the force of a violent act or a tender moment.

In this interview with Shola Amoo, Okayafrica contributor, Ciku Kimeria discusses issues of identity, masculinity, spirituality among others for this film that premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

Gabon Elects First Female Prime Minister in Light of Government Shake Up

President Ali Bongo makes history by promoting the former defence minister into the coveted position.