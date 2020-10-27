music
Rufaro Samanga
Oct. 27, 2020 08:45AM EST
FLORIAN PLAUCHEUR/AFP via Getty Images.

Modern Democratic Party (MDP) candidate US-Nigerian musician Olubankole Wellington popularly known as Banky W. shakes hand with supporters during a campaign rally at Ajah in Lagos, on January 27, 2019.

Listen to Banky W's New Single 'Talk and Do' Feat. 2Baba, Seun Kuti, Timi Dakolo, Brookstone & LCGC

Banky W's rousing new single 'Talk and Do', and its accompanying visuals, is a call to action for us to bring about the change we want to see despite the constant whirlwind of the world.

Banky W has just released a rousing new single titled "Talk and Do". The Nigerian artist's latest track features a number of music heavyweights including Seun Kuti, 2Baba, Timi Dakolo, Brookstone & LCGC. The song comes amid continued #EndSARS protests in Nigeria, the ZimbabweanLivesMatter movement, the Black Lives Matter movement across a number of countries and several other colossal movements taking place which are seeing Black people calling for change.

READ: #EndSARS: Martin Luther King III Appeals to Nigerian Government Amidst Ongoing Protests

"Talk and Do" is a stunning reflection of the current times. It poignantly speaks to the varied suffering of Black people in the world and is a call to action in order for things to change––and change for the better. The lyrics "I don't watch the news 'cause it's so bad/ different days same hashtags/ different names, different victims, same flashbacks/ it don't concern you/ may your children never also have to say me too" are testament to the heartfelt sentiment of the song.

The track goes on to directly interrogate and challenge the prevailing sense of complacency within society in addition to the aversion towards that which is political. "Everyone prefers not to delve into politics, so why are upset that the system is so full of shit?" Doesn't that ring with so much truth?

Not only is "Talk and Do" a lyrically moving number, it is also an exquisite musical offering with a rousing choral component and serenading saxophone segment towards the end. Definitely worth the listen and admittedly putting it on repeat for the next while.

Watch the lyric video which also happens to show a number of compelling visuals:

Banky W - "Talk and Do" feat. 2Baba, Timi Dakolo, Waje, Seun Kuti, Brookstone & LCGC (LYRIC VIDEO) www.youtube.com


Listen to "Talk and Do" on Apple Music:

