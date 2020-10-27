FLORIAN PLAUCHEUR/AFP via Getty Images.

Modern Democratic Party (MDP) candidate US-Nigerian musician Olubankole Wellington popularly known as Banky W. shakes hand with supporters during a campaign rally at Ajah in Lagos, on January 27, 2019.

Listen to Banky W's New Single 'Talk and Do' Feat. 2Baba, Seun Kuti, Timi Dakolo, Brookstone & LCGC

Banky W's rousing new single 'Talk and Do', and its accompanying visuals, is a call to action for us to bring about the change we want to see despite the constant whirlwind of the world.