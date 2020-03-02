Burna Boy Drops Infectious New Song 'Odogwu'
The Grammy-nominated artist shares his latest banger.
Burna Boy shares his first single of the year, "Odogwu."
The track is the Grammy-nominated artist's first single since "Money Play," which he released at the end of 2019.
The name of the rhythmic track refers to the title given to a victorious leader, particularly a man, who is believed to have accomplished great things in Igbo culture. "When I reach Igboland, them calling me Odogwu," sings the artist on the chorus.
The title seems fitting as Burna sings of his status and success atop pulsing percussion and strings by Nigerian beat-maker Kel P.
Burna Boy, who had a massive 2019, is set to embark on the "Twice as Tall" tour next, which will seem him performing across North America and Europe starting this Spring.
The artist recently collaborated with veteran Nigerian musician 2Baba on his recently released album "Warrior," and he performed with Stormzy at the BRITS last month, where he was nominated for Best International Male Artist.
Check out Burna Boy's latest below.
- Watch Burna Boy's NPR Tiny Desk Concert Performance - OkayAfrica ›
- Watch Stormzy's Powerful BRIT Awards Performance Featuring ... ›
- Meet Sajjad, the Artist Behind Burna Boy's 'African Giant' Album Art ... ›
- Burna Boy Announces 'Twice As Tall' World Tour Dates - OkayAfrica ›
- Watch the Hazy Music Video for Burna Boy's 'Secret' Featuring ... ›