May. 01, 2020 09:56AM EST
Photo by Roderick Ejuetami.

DRB Release Their Long-Awaited Debut Album 'Pioneers'

The collective's debut album highlights their influence on Nigeria's Alté scene with collaborations from Santi, Lady Donli, Olamide and more.

The trendsetting Nigerian collective DRB have released their highly-anticipated debut album, Pioneers.

The 12-track album features a slew of notable guest features from Nigeria's youth culture-led alté scene, including Lady Donli, Tems, Odunsi (The Engine), Prettyboy DO, Santi and more, while the heavyweight Nigerian rapper Olamide appears on the track "Shomo."

Consisting of members Boj, Fresh L and Teezee, the group named the album Pioneers, to reflect on their roles as "key figureheads within Lagos's rapidly expanding Alté scene." In the spirit of collaboration, the group also worked with young producers like Pheelz and GMK and enlisted the new wave Nigerian artist Edozie Anedu for the the album's standout artwork.

'Pioneer' album cover by Edozie Anedu

The trio also released a 4-minute documentary on Thursday to commemorate the release, and highlight their decade-long influence on the scene. The documentary features appearances from artists they've worked with both in front of and behind the scenes, including Davido and Skepta, who speak to the group's unique presence in Nigeria's contemporary music scene.

DRB Lasgidi PIONEERS THE ALBUM www.youtube.com

They released the album's lead single "Softly" last month. "Softly in Nigeria represents being gentle," says member Teezee of the track. "It's used for endearment. For example, when someone looks great or if someone is having a good time and relaxing you can say they are soft. Softly identifies calmness and gentleness, while delivering something fresh and brand new."

"We wanted to mix the original sounds of Afrobeat, but infused with the new wave of the Alté sound," he adds.

Steam DRB's Pioneers album below via Spotify and Apple Music.


