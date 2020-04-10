Listen to Joeboy's New Single 'Call'
It's the first single from the buzzing Nigerian artist's upcoming debut album.
Buzzing Nigerian artist Joeboy releases his latest single "Call." It's the first single from the artist's upcoming debut album.
"Call" is a catchy love song, featuring production from Dera. "Call" introduces a darker, more urgent edge to Joeboy's sound," reads a press release. The artist also shares details about the upcoming music video: "the song's video further positions JOEBOY as a star to watch, as he shines in a dystopian, sci-fi love story directed by TG Omori.
Joeboy - Call (Official Audio) www.youtube.com
The breakout emPawa artist had a big year in 2019, dropping popular tracks like "Baby," "Beginning" and "Don't Call Me." He also dropped the "Love & Light" EP. He dropped the track "All For You" at the top of the year.
OkayAfrica spoke with the artist last year about wanting to take his youthful sound global: "I would like to be one of the biggest exports out of Africa," he said. "My major market right now is trying to conquer the African market, and from there I moved out on a worldwide basis. That is where I would like my career to take me. And also to change lives. It's not just about music. Art can impact people's lives positively in one way or the other. Using my platform [to do that] is my major goal.
Be on the lookout for the music video for "Call," to drop soon. Listen to "Call" above and stream it via Spotify and Apple Music below.
