News Brief
Rufaro Samanga
Mar. 16, 2020 05:38AM EST
Photo courtesy of Maya Amolo.

Maya Amolo shares her new single titled "I Know"

Listen to Maya Amolo's New Single 'I Know'

The upcoming Kenyan R&B/Soul singer delivers her new laid-back track.

Upcoming R&B/Soul singer Maya Amolo has just dropped her latest track titled "I Know".

While the New York-based Kenyan singer is still on the come up, her new single shows her immense promise and irrefutable talent.

Her first official release for this year, "I Know" is a track that showcases the artist's diverse vocal ability.

The soft and raspy tones of Amolo's sound coupled with structured melodies, allows her to delve into the complexities of self-love and love for the other in a unique way. The track, as is the case with a lot of Amolo's music, dissects the duality of love as both beautiful and ugly, healing and hurtful.

Amolo's music career started off when she began to collaborate with several producers on the internet to create so-called "sad-gal" tunes including "U Wanna", "Where Tornados Flew", "North Star (part 1&2)" and "Rainy Daze".

While her geographical proximity to one of the world's largest music stages definitely works in her favor, Amolo's fellow artists in Kenya often face a myriad of challenges in getting the connects and resources they need to really blow up.

Internationally acclaimed Kenyan groups such as Sauti Sol aside, OkayAfrica's Alex Roberts addresses some of the challenges facing Kenya's music scene saying:

"The issue with Kenyan music growing influence is somewhat of a catch-22. The very body that's supposed to handover the money doesn't do so, and to deepen the rift, the government simply doesn't support the industry. The money doesn't ever to seem to wind up in the hands of the right people to further the sector. For starters, it is extremely rare that musicians get their seat at the decision making table. Instead things are seemingly passed down from on high, without much thought to if they will actually help."

All we can say right now is that we're definitely excited to hear more from Amolo this year.

Listen to "I Know" below:

I Know www.youtube.com


Listen to "I Know" on Apple Music below:

