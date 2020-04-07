Watch Phyno's New Music Video for 'Oso Ga Eme'
The Nigerian rapper shares a gritty new track from his latest album 'Deal With It.'
Phyno is back with his latest, "Osa Ga Eme," the latest single from his fourth studio album Deal With It.
The track is a gritty banger, with a catchy hook that sees the MC delivering rapid rhymes in his native Igbo. The energetic music video features several hip-hop dancers who deliver standout performances as they move along to the songs lyrics. The video was directed by Unlimited LA.
The Nigerian artist has released a string of singles, including "Vibe" featuring Flavour as well as the socially-charged "Get the Info," featuring fellow Naija rappers Falz and Phenom at the top of the year.
The rapper released the 21-track album Deal With It last year, with features from the likes of Davido, Runtown, Don Jazzy, Teni, Olamide and more.
Watch the music video for "Osa Ga Eme" below.
Phyno - Oso Ga Eme www.youtube.com