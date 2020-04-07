music news
Damola Durosomo
Apr. 07, 2020 10:05AM EST
Still from YouTube.

Watch Phyno's New Music Video for 'Oso Ga Eme'

The Nigerian rapper shares a gritty new track from his latest album 'Deal With It.'

Phyno is back with his latest, "Osa Ga Eme," the latest single from his fourth studio album Deal With It.

The track is a gritty banger, with a catchy hook that sees the MC delivering rapid rhymes in his native Igbo. The energetic music video features several hip-hop dancers who deliver standout performances as they move along to the songs lyrics. The video was directed by Unlimited LA.

READ: The 10 Best Nigerian Songs of the Month

The Nigerian artist has released a string of singles, including "Vibe" featuring Flavour as well as the socially-charged "Get the Info," featuring fellow Naija rappers Falz and Phenom at the top of the year.

The rapper released the 21-track album Deal With It last year, with features from the likes of Davido, Runtown, Don Jazzy, Teni, Olamide and more.

Watch the music video for "Osa Ga Eme" below.

Phyno - Oso Ga Eme www.youtube.com

music phyno nigerian music nigerian songs nigerian rap afropop afrobeats music news
"Kata" single cover.

Listen to Tekno's New Single 'Kata'

The Nigerian artist and producer returns with a melodic banger just in time for the weekend.

Nigerian artist Tekno is back with his second single of the year, "Kata."

The heavyweight artist and producer delivers a melodic track that sees him singing about his devotion to his lover over drum-filled production from Phantom. The track features subdued vocals from. the artist, and a beat that's easy to move along to. The song follows the track 'Beh Beh' which he released earlier this year.

Keep reading... Show less
"Mafa Mafa" cover art.

Davido, Peruzzi, Dremo and The Flowolf Team Up for New Track 'Mafa Mafa'

Check out a new one from Davido's label DMW.

Now is a better time than ever to take in new music, and thankfully, some of our favorite artists have been delivering.

Nigerian stars Davido, Peruzzi, Dremo and The Flowolf inked up for the new collaborative track "Mafa Mafa," under Davido's record label DMW, which launched back in 2018. The song features mostly rapping as the artists trade verses back and forth in Yoruba. "Mafa" is a Yoruba saying that loosely translates to "don't pull it."

Davido originally teased the song with a short dance video shared last week.

Keep reading... Show less
(Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Rejoice! WhatsApp Places New Restrictions on Chain Messages to Fight Fake News

To combat the spread of misinformation due to the coronavirus outbreak, users are now restricted from sharing frequently forwarded messages to more than one person.

The rise of the novel coronavirus has seen an increase in the spread of fake news across social media sites and platforms, particularly WhatsApp—a platform known as a hotbed for the forwarding of illegitimate chain messages and conspiracy theories (if you have African parents, you're probably familiar). Now the Facebook-owned app is setting in place new measures to try and curb the spread of fake news on its platform.

The app is putting new restrictions on message forwarding which will limit the number of times a frequently forwarded message can be shared. Messages that have been sent through a chain of more than five people can only subsequently be forwarded to one person. "We know many users forward helpful information, as well as funny videos, memes, and reflections or prayers they find meaningful," announced the app in a blog post on Tuesday. "In recent weeks, people have also used WhatsApp to organize public moments of support for frontline health workers."

Keep reading... Show less
www.youtube.com

Sarkodie Hits Hard With His Latest Single 'Sub Zero'

The Ghanaian heavyweight rapper shows up with the fire bars over an Altra Nova-produced beat.

Sarkodie has dropped a new aggressive track in the shape of "Sub Zero."

"Sub Zero" follows the star Ghanaian rapper as he throws back criticisms that have come his way from other rappers with his own ice cold flow. The new track was produced by Ghanaian beatmaker Altra Nova and mixed by PEE On Da BeaT.

"Sub Zero" follows Sarkodie's turn-up single "Bumper," which dropped bak in February.

Keep reading... Show less

