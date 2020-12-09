music
Rufaro Samanga
Dec. 09, 2020 10:51AM EST
Listen to Reminisce and Adekunle Gold's New Single 'Toxic'

Reminisce and Adekunle Gold's "Toxic" comes ahead of their upcoming joint EP.

Nigerian musicians Reminisce and Adekunle Gold have recently released their latest collaboration titled "Toxic". The track reportedly drops ahead of their upcoming joint EP which is set to drop in the immediate future. The track comes of the heels of Reminisce's most recent Vibes & Insha Allah EP which dropped this year following a four-year hiatus from music. According to a social media post by Reminisce, "Toxic" exhibits his love for how artists can come together and bring life to words through producing music.

READ: Interview: Reminisce Is the Nigerian Rap OG Laying the Blueprint For Every Local Rapper

"Toxic" is a mid-tempo paced number with a near ominous mood to it. Given the title of the track, this is quite appropriate. As Reminisce spits a number of solid verses and rhymes, Adekunle Gold adds his signature calm sound and serenading lyricism as the pair tell the story of a poisonous love. Produced by the versatile and talented Nigerian producer Sess, the soundscape of the track has an infectious underlying beat and rhythm—a definite banger.

Adekunle Gold has equally been busy with a number of projects this year. His latest, and perhaps the most notable, is his Afropop, Vol.1 which dropped in August of this year. OkayAfrica's Adedayo Laketu describes the project as having "guided progression from his last album About 30 where he chronicled the transition into his 30s and previewed the pop sound that we've come to love." Read more about that project in our latest interview with the artist here.

