Listen to Reminisce and Adekunle Gold's New Single 'Toxic'
Reminisce and Adekunle Gold's "Toxic" comes ahead of their upcoming joint EP.
READ: Interview: Reminisce Is the Nigerian Rap OG Laying the Blueprint For Every Local Rapper
"Toxic" is a mid-tempo paced number with a near ominous mood to it. Given the title of the track, this is quite appropriate. As Reminisce spits a number of solid verses and rhymes, Adekunle Gold adds his signature calm sound and serenading lyricism as the pair tell the story of a poisonous love. Produced by the versatile and talented Nigerian producer Sess, the soundscape of the track has an infectious underlying beat and rhythm—a definite banger.
Adekunle Gold has equally been busy with a number of projects this year. His latest, and perhaps the most notable, is his Afropop, Vol.1 which dropped in August of this year. OkayAfrica's Adedayo Laketu describes the project as having "guided progression from his last album About 30 where he chronicled the transition into his 30s and previewed the pop sound that we've come to love." Read more about that project in our latest interview with the artist here.
Listen to "Toxic" on Apple Music:
Listen to "Toxic" on Spotify:
- Watch the Futuristic Video For Adekunle Gold's 'AG Baby' - OkayAfrica ›
- Adekunle Gold Shares the Music Video For 'Something Different' ›
- Simi and Adekunle Gold are the Absolute Cutest In Their New Music ... ›
- Watch Adekunle Gold's New Music Video for 'Before You Wake Up ... ›
- Reminisce Is the Nigerian Rap OG Laying the Blueprint For Every ... ›
- Reminisce 'Oja' - OkayAfrica ›
- Diet ft. Reminisce x Slimcase x DJ Enimoney - OkayAfrica ›