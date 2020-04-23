sarkodie
Sarkodie Is 'Bringing Back Azonto' With His New Song 'Fa Hooki Me'

Fans say the song reminds them of the popular early 2010s era of Ghanaian music.

Star Ghanaian artist Sarkodie shares his latest track, the dance-worthy, "Fa Hooki Me," featuring rapper Tulenkey.

The song has garnered major buzz from his fans who say it reminds them of the early 2010s azonto era of Ghanaian music. The song trended on Twitter upon its release, with several fans and even the artist himself sharing videos of people doing the azonto dance with the hashtag #BringBackAzonto.



On "Fa Hooki Me," Sarkodie deliveries his signature quick-fire rhymes in Twi, even referencing coronavirus at one point. The main draw is the song's catchy hook.

The artist has been consistent with his output during lockdown. He put out the track "Sub Zero" earlier this month.

Sarkodie released his album Black Love last year, which featured a slew of popular singles. He won Best International Flow at the BET Hip Hop awards that year, and later spoke with OkayAfrica about representing for Ghana on a global scale. "I believe in keeping my native tongue and beliefs and having my people have somebody that looks like them, sounds like them, and talks like them be represented on an international platform," said the artist.

Listen to "Fa Hooki Me" below.

Sarkodie - Fa Hooki Me ft. Tulenkey (Audio Slide) www.youtube.com

