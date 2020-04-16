Listen to Simi's New Laid-Back Single 'Duduke'
'Duduke' is Simi's first official single of the year.
"Duduke" is a classic mid-tempo Afrobeats number with just enough bounce to get you onto the dancefloor. Produced by the talented Oscar, the mellow track is essentially an onomatopoeic play on the sound the artist's heart makes when she thinks about her love interest. Both the stringed instrumentals and varied drums make for an undeniably infectious rhythm—a no-doubt signature Simi track.
Last year saw Simi making some serious moves. She officially parted ways with her record label, X3M, following the release of her third studio album titled Omo Charlie Champagne, Vol. 1. Both Simi and the record label made the seemingly amicable decision to not renew her contract and the Nigerian singer-songwriter went on to establish her own imprint, Studio Brat, that same year.
Simi also tied the knot with fellow artist Adekunle Gold last year. Although the duo got married in a private ceremony, they did however give fans a sneak peak into their love story in the music video for "Promise".
Listen to "Duduke" on Apple Music:
Listen to "Duduke" on Spotify:
- Ladipoe 'Know You' feat. Simi - OkayAfrica ›
- Watch Simi's Beautiful Music Video For 'Selense' - OkayAfrica ›
- The 20 Best Nigerian Songs of 2019 - OkayAfrica ›
- Listen to Simi's New Album 'Omo Charlie Champagne Vol.1 ... ›
- Watch Newlyweds Simi and Adekunle Gold Tie the Knot In the Music ... ›
- Nigeria's Simi Makes Her X3M Debut With 'Tiff' & 'E No Go Funny ... ›