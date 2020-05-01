music news
Damola Durosomo
May. 01, 2020 11:18AM EST
'Suddenly' single cover art.

Tekno Addresses Growing Poverty In Nigeria on New Song 'Sudden'

The artist promised fans new music throughout the "qaurantine season," and he's delivering.

Heavyweight Nigerian artist Tekno returns with his latest track, "Sudden."

The Spax-produced song relays a socially-conscious message that reflects current conditions in Nigeria that have been heightened due to the pandemic.

"The song uses an upbeat tempo to shed light on the current socio-economic situation, corruption and poverty in Nigeria," reads a press release from the artist. "The singer and song writer talks about how 'all of a Sudden,' the prevalent situation has caused majority of Nigerians to plunge deeper into poverty and suffering, with nothing to eat."

Though it has an undeniable heavy message which reflects the complicated times, the song also boasts a catchy dance-worthy beat. It shows Tekno's versatility as a singer and songwriter.

It's the artist's latest release since "Kata" which he dropped early last month. Tekno told fans on social media that he'd be releasing new music throughout the quarantine period so that "they have something fresh to hear," and he's staying true to his word.

Listen to "Sudden" below.

TEKNO - Sudden [Official Audio] www.youtube.com


