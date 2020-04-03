Listen to Tekno's New Single 'Kata'
The Nigerian artist and producer returns with a melodic banger just in time for the weekend.
Nigerian artist Tekno is back with his second single of the year, "Kata."
The heavyweight artist and producer delivers a melodic track that sees him singing about his devotion to his lover over drum-filled production from Phantom. The track features subdued vocals from. the artist, and a beat that's easy to move along to. The song follows the track 'Beh Beh' which he released earlier this year.
The artist released a string of singles last year, including the upbeat banger "Skeletun," as well as "Agege" with fellow Naija artist Zlatan. The music video for the track caused some controversy in his home country when it was released last year.
Tekno also produced the track "Won't Be Late" for American artist Swae Lee featuring Drake. He was also featured on Beyoncé's collaborative album, Lion King: The Gift.
We're excited for what else the artist has in store for 2020. After all, we need all the good music we can get while in self-isolation.
Listen to Tekno's "Kata" below.
Tekno - Kata (Official Audio) youtu.be
