Rufaro Samanga
Jun. 19, 2020 07:16AM EST
Listen to Teyana Taylor and Davido's New Single 'Killa'.

Davido joins Teyana Taylor on the laid-back track titled 'Killa' which features on her latest project 'The Album'.

Davido and Teyana Taylor have recently dropped their joint track titled "Killa". The smooth and mellow number features on Taylor's much-anticipated project The Album which dropped today on Juneteenth—the unofficial holiday in the US celebrating the end of slavery.

"Killa" showcases Taylor's signature sound while borrowing rhythmic elements from Afrobeats in honour of Nigerian music royalty, Davido. It's a laid-back number that describes a badass woman who is unafraid to carve out her own path without being deterred by others. Taylor and Davido's synergy is effortless and makes for some really easy listening.

Taylor is no stranger to collaborating with African talents. Just last year, she jumped on the "Gimme Love (Remix)" with British-Nigerian singer Seyi Shay.

Davido on the other hand, has stayed true to his 2018 call to international artists to keep the collaborations with African artists streaming in. Following the success of his album A Good Time last year, and a great first-leg of his North American tour pre-COVID-19 this year, the artist continues to churn out hit after hit. Last month, Davido, Peruzzi, Dremo and The Flowolf dropped the energetic music video to "Mafa Mafa". Shortly after that, Davido's hit record "Fall" was certified Gold in America three years after its release.

Listen to the official audio for "Killa" on YouTube below:

Listen to "Killa" on Apple Music below:

Listen to"Killa" on Spotify below:

Interview

Interview: Blaqbonez Is Turning the Viral Potential of Social Media Into Chart Success

The dynamic Nigerian rapper speaks to us about "Haba," his use of social media to market his music and his upcoming EP.

Nigerian music is experiencing a tidal wave of individuality, genre fusions, and a general yearning to reform the one-dimensional perception of artists. As the world continues acquiring a taste for Nigerian music, younger generations are poised to show that it isn't monotonous.

The music is refreshing because it has no constrictions, it's fueled by a thirst to create and not be trapped. Considering the young Nigerian generation was raised in a world with unlimited access to global music, they're well acquainted with many genres. That range is apparent in songs that become a melting pot for interesting sonic experiments relatable to Nigerian youth.

Standing out from this diverse pool demands not only attention to music, but to presentation as well. This is something Emeka Akumefule popularly known as Blaqbonez has understood since he broke out from his early days as a battle rapper.

Blaqbonez fuses hip-hop and afrobeats into a blend where neither is eclipsed by the other. His 2018 single "Mamiwota" opened the door for him and fellow act Oxlade, and was his first viral sensation. This ability to blend styles has earned him a charting presence which has eluded many Nigerian hip-hop artists.

The campaign for his latest single "Haba," #StreamHaba, became a viral hashtag during Covid-19 lockdown in Nigeria. The 25-year-old amply utilizes the power social media has over conversions to music streams, building a cult following in the process. Through consistent social interaction, skits, and lighthearted commentary on popular culture, he positively reinforces himself in his followers' minds. They know that with Blaqbonez they get music and much more.

We had a chat with Blaqbonez during lockdown in Lagos and we talked about his early days as a freestyle rapper, his evolution into an artist and his new project.

