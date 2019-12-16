wande coal
Damola Durosomo
Dec. 16, 2019 03:21PM EST
Wande Coal Drops Catchy New Single 'Ode Lo Like'

The Nigerian heavyweight also announced a new record deal and EP, dropping in March.

Nigerian hitmaker Wande Coal is back with his latest single, "Ode Lo Like," just ahead of 2020.

The artist, who has given us unforgettable hits like 2017's 'Iskaba' and the 2018 banger 'So Mi So,' drops his latest track, produced by Dapiano and Screwface. The song features a catchy chorus and horn-filled production with lyrics that touch on the often strange complexities of celebrity.

READ: 7 Songs That Prove Wande Coal Has The Best Voice in Nigerian Pop

Its title is a reference to a Nigerian phrase, that means "they like fools," as the artist explained to Rolling Stone. "It's a street [slang] generated for people taking advantage of entertainers and 'cool personalities' and seeing them as fools, and liking them because they are easily accessed and [they] easily give in," he told the magazine. "I'm saying: They love fools, but we are not fools—we know what we are doing."

The artist also announced an upcoming EP Realms slated to drop on March 6 2020 and the signing of a new deal with the American label Empire.

His upcoming project will be his first since 2015's Wanted. Prior to the release of "Ode Lo Like" the artist dropped the single "Vex" with Sarz. Both songs will appear on the forthcoming EP. He's also dropped guest verses on several tracks, including Ghanaian artist Amaare's "Spend Some Time" earlier this year and Juls' "Sister Girl."

Listen to "Ode Lo Like" above.

