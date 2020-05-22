music news
Wizkid Joins Yung L on New Track 'Eve Bounce (Remix)'

The song is 100% made for the summer.

Wizkid joins Yung L on the vibrant new song "Eve Bounce (Remix)"

The song is from Yung L's Juice and Zimm EP, taking its name from the fact that it samples Eve's 2002 hit "Let Me Blow Ya Mind.' The remix came about after a social media exchange between the the two Nigerian artists about making new music during quarantine.

The afro-dancehall song is totally made for the summer, with its dance-worthy production and airy feel. It features a breezy second verse from Wizkid and a catchy hook that also interpolates Mario's "Let Me Love You."

"That Eve Bounce Remix making me wanna be in the sun right now," Wizkid tweeted shortly after the song was made—and we'd have to agree. We'll likely have the song on repeat for some time.

It's been a chill year for Wizkid who released his stellar Soundman Vol.1 EP late last year. There's been hints that his next studio, the highly-anticiapted album Made In Lagos will drop sometime this year.

Yung L recently released his Juice and Zimm EP which boasts features from the likes of Sarkodie and Vanessa Mdee.

Listen to "Eve Bounce (Remix)" down below.

Yung L & Wizkid - Eve Bounce Remix (Official Audio) youtu.be

