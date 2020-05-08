music
News Brief
Rufaro Samanga
May. 08, 2020 07:38AM EST
Morien EP Cover Art.

Upcoming Nigerian artist Morien releases self-titled EP.

Listen to the Self-Titled EP from Up-and-Coming Nigerian Artist Morien

The 4-track project is the perfect musical gem to usher in the weekend.

Morien, real name Christoper Chike Ajah, is a fast-rising Afro-pop artist from Enugu, Nigeria. Currently signed to Etins Record, Morien's latest self-titled EP is a stunning Afrobeats offering from a new-wave artist who's easily set to follow in the footsteps of music heavyweights such as Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy and many others.

"Dance" is a more up-tempo number whose use of varied instrumentals adds just enough bounce to the track. Both "Joro" and "Etins" are pretty mellow bops with conspicuous synthesised sounds and undoubtedly infectious rhythms. "Maria", perhaps the standout track on the EP, is a mid-tempo romantic jam whose accompanying visuals depict the care-free love which is typical among young lovers.

The artist describes the inspiration behind the project saying, "The project was inspired by happens around me, my love life and my career; from struggling to be heard to being signed to a [record] label." He adds, "On the other hand, the EP is more like an introduction of myself to the world. It's meant to make people understand who Morien truly while also showcasing my versatility."

Morien is a rising artist we'll certainly be keeping our eye on. Follow him on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Watch the crisp music video to "Maria" below:

Morien - Maria [official music video] www.youtube.com


Listen to Morien's self-titled EP on Apple Music below:

Listen to Morien's self-titled EP on Spotify below:


From Your Site Articles
nigeria nigerian music morien music
News Brief

Kwesta Shares 2 New Singles ‘Njandini’ and ‘The Finesse’ Featuring Riky Rick

Listen to Kwesta's new 2-track EP '2 Skeif' featuring Riky Rick.

For his first two songs of the year, Kwesta returns to an aesthetic he applied in his biggest hits such as "Ngud'," "Spirit" and "Vur Vai."

Just like the songs mentioned above, sonically and stylistically, "Njandini" references 90s kwaito while Kwesta's baritone tells tales from the skreets. You may pick up a subtle Magesh reference in the beginning of the second verse (we won't spoil it for you).

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

8 South African Albums and EPs to Stream Right Now

Here are 8 South African albums and EPs to stream while staying home.