Listen to the Self-Titled EP from Up-and-Coming Nigerian Artist Morien
The 4-track project is the perfect musical gem to usher in the weekend.
Morien, real name Christoper Chike Ajah, is a fast-rising Afro-pop artist from Enugu, Nigeria. Currently signed to Etins Record, Morien's latest self-titled EP is a stunning Afrobeats offering from a new-wave artist who's easily set to follow in the footsteps of music heavyweights such as Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy and many others.
"Dance" is a more up-tempo number whose use of varied instrumentals adds just enough bounce to the track. Both "Joro" and "Etins" are pretty mellow bops with conspicuous synthesised sounds and undoubtedly infectious rhythms. "Maria", perhaps the standout track on the EP, is a mid-tempo romantic jam whose accompanying visuals depict the care-free love which is typical among young lovers.
The artist describes the inspiration behind the project saying, "The project was inspired by happens around me, my love life and my career; from struggling to be heard to being signed to a [record] label." He adds, "On the other hand, the EP is more like an introduction of myself to the world. It's meant to make people understand who Morien truly while also showcasing my versatility."
Morien is a rising artist we'll certainly be keeping our eye on. Follow him on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Watch the crisp music video to "Maria" below:
Morien - Maria [official music video] www.youtube.com
Listen to Morien's self-titled EP on Apple Music below:
Listen to Morien's self-titled EP on Spotify below:
