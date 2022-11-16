Lojay Releases Amapiano-Infused Anthem 'Canada'

Nigeria's rising star Lojay recently dropped a new single called "Canada."
Nigerian Afrofusion singer Lekan Osifeso Jnr. popularly known asLojay, recently recruited South African powerhouses DJ Maphorisa and Kaza De Small to add their flavor to his latest Amapiano track, "Canada."
From the first listen, the record is a melodic offering with multiple, well-aligned percussions that seamlessly merge with Lojay's signature vocals. DJ Maphorisa and Kaza De Small both brought their Amapiano chops to the song by infusing the genre in the song through their expertise and production.
While discussing the lyrics and meaning of the song, Lojay said that, ironically, "Canada" was inspired by the ebbs and flows of Lagos, the city that raised him and largely influenced the Yoruba-infused sound that is often present in his music.
"More than anything, 'Canada' was inspired by Lagos and the social culture in the city," the singer said about the meaning behind the record. "A lot of relationships have become transactional in Lagos, and I wanted to touch on that and take my listeners through an all too familiar story but with a lighthearted perspective. One party wants a good time; the other wants a way out. Demand and Supply."
The "Leader!" singer also expressed his admiration for the South African pair and mentioned that working with the duo was an honor. "Maphorisa and Kabza are African music legends and have been for a long time, so getting the chance to work with them was nothing short of an honor," said the 26-year-old singer.
Until now, Lojay has continued to work on his craft and put out music that solidifies his legacy and places him right at the center of the Afro-music conversation. His last single, "Leader!" amassed critical acclaim and recognition from several radio stations and fans worldwide, with garnered support from BBC Radio 1's Jack Saunders, BBC Radio 1Xtra's DJ Target, and Apple Music 1's Dotty, to name a few.
The singer is no stranger to commercial success, though. His 2021 critically-acclaimed single "Monalisa," featuring Nigerian producer Sarz and Chris Brown, raked in an astounding 210 million combined streams and views, quickly hitting the top of international charts.
Listen to "Canada" by Lojay, DJ Maphoria, and Kabza De Small here!
- DJ Neptune Summons Lojay & Zlatan to Be Your 'Only Fan' ›
- Listen to Lojay & Sarz' New Collaborative EP 'LV N ATTN' ›
- Lojay Is On the Rise ›