South Africa's LootLove Takes Over as Host for Africa Now Radio
South African broadcaster and media personality, LootLove, will debut as host on Africa Now Radio this Sunday.
READ: Apple Music Launches Beats 1 'Africa Now' Playlist Show
LootLove recently shared her excitement for the new gig on social media.
Love Love’s🤩🥺❤️I am beyond elated to announce that I am the new host of Africa Now Radio on @applemusic. Africa Now… https://t.co/9rLQUy6Gog— LOOTLOVE™ (@LOOTLOVE™)1623218472.0
Describing how she feels about taking over Apple Music's first global African music radio show, LootLove says:
"I am beyond elated to host Africa Now Radio. This is a big moment for the universal language that is music. A moment that continues to shine a light on our continent, my home country—South Africa—and on all the magical talent we have. I am looking forward to seeing more, experiencing more and learning more through the beauty of Africa's music. From the Cape to Cairo and to the rest of the world."
In her first episode, LootLove will be in conversation with Grammy award-winning Beninese singer, Angélique Kidjo, about her upcoming album titled Mother Nature. The album is reportedly due to be released on June 18, 2021. The episode will also feature the five hottest African tracks at the moment as well as some of LootLove's favourite tracks from Apple Music's African playlists.
Africa Now Radio airs every Sunday on Apple Music 1 at various times.
