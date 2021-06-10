audio
News Brief
Rufaro Samanga
Jun. 10, 2021 10:34AM EST
South Africa's LootLove Takes Over as Host for Africa Now Radio

South African broadcaster and media personality, LootLove, will debut as host on Africa Now Radio this Sunday.

South African broadcaster and media personality, LootLove, has recently joined Apple Music's Africa Now Radio as the new host. Taking over from Nigeria's DJ Cuppy, who was the host last year, LootLove will debut this Sunday with an exciting episode just shortly after the music radio station celebrated its one-year anniversary. The radio station has been quite deliberate about spotlighting both emerging and veteran artists who are pivotal to the culture including the likes of Davido, Nasty C, Tiwa Savage and several others.

LootLove recently shared her excitement for the new gig on social media.

Describing how she feels about taking over Apple Music's first global African music radio show, LootLove says:

"I am beyond elated to host Africa Now Radio. This is a big moment for the universal language that is music. A moment that continues to shine a light on our continent, my home country—South Africa—and on all the magical talent we have. I am looking forward to seeing more, experiencing more and learning more through the beauty of Africa's music. From the Cape to Cairo and to the rest of the world."

In her first episode, LootLove will be in conversation with Grammy award-winning Beninese singer, Angélique Kidjo, about her upcoming album titled Mother Nature. The album is reportedly due to be released on June 18, 2021. The episode will also feature the five hottest African tracks at the moment as well as some of LootLove's favourite tracks from Apple Music's African playlists.

Africa Now Radio airs every Sunday on Apple Music 1 at various times.

News Brief
Screenshot from YouTube

Tkay Maidza Shares the Surreal Visuals For 'Cashmere'

Zimbabwean-born Australian rapper, Tkay Maidza, has dropped the music video for her single 'Cashmere' which features on her upcoming EP 'Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 3.'

The Australian-Zimbabwean rapper, Tkay Maidza, has recently shared the fun and flora-filled visuals for her latest single "Cashmere". The track features on her upcoming and highly anticipated Last Year Was Weird, Vol.3. EP. The "Cashmere" music video is a dreamy and surreal production that gives a taste of what's to come from the young artist who is reportedly set to tour with American singer, Princess Nokia.

