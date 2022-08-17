This Year's Lost In Riddim Music Festival Is Canceled

The music festival was canceled by organizers as they prepare to come back even bigger and better in the New Year.
Update 08/17: And another one bites the dust.
This year's Lost in Riddim international music and art festival has been canceled, according to a statement shared via the event's official Instagram page. What would have been the Bay Area's delicious groove fest to end off of summer 2022, the raincheck has left both concert-goers and event organizers, Sol Blume, in distress. Performances from the likes of Burna Boy, Wizkid, Major League DJs, Davido, legendary Jamaican rapper Sean Paul, were set to set the stages on fire over this year's Nigerian Independence Day weekend. We trust that they'll come back even stronger after some time to regroup.
Event organizers said in their statement, "We have made the extremely difficult decision to cancel this year's festival. Due to a number of extenuating circumstances beyond our control, we are unable to provide the experience we originally envisioned for you. We are truly devastated and know we have not taken this decision lightly as we understand the impact and inconvenience this may have. Ticket buyers, refunds have been processed and details have been sent to your email. Thank you to everyone for your support, patience, and understanding. We are committed to providing an unforgettable experience for you in the future. "
The Giant of Africa's many, many children had set their sights on celebrating their heritage in California this year as the lineup included, IT girl of the year, Nigerian songstress Tems, Tiwa Savage, Rema, Fireboy DML, Kizz Daniels, Omah Lay, Ayra Starr, CKay, Adekunle Gold -- and that is legitimately not all, folks.
South Africa's hottest DJ of the year Uncle Waffles and her male counterparts Major League DJz were set to perform for the eager fans, while Jamaican talents Protoje, Skip Marley, and Koffee joined Paul to fly their flag proudly.
The UK puts some skin in the game with music stars Ella Mai, Skepta, and Stefflon Don, and Ghana's best Black Sherif aimed to dominate the stages of the two-day festival.
The Lost In Riddim festival was brought into the world by first-gen African immigrants Fornati Kumeh and Jehu "Manny" Hunter. On their second run at the independent music event, festival co-founder Kumeh says, "As proud children of immigrant parents, we created Lost in Riddim because we wanted to offer a festival experience more authentic to ourselves and our culture."
"With a new and larger location, not to mention this incredible lineup of international artists locked in to perform" he continues, "I'm expecting this to be a weekend for the record books. We really hope fans worldwide will come show out at Lost In Riddi this October.
Lost In Riddim's Official Statement
Fans of the music festival took to Twitter to express their disappointment in the news
\u201cMy mom is sad that Lost in Riddim is cancelled lol\u201d— Stephaniiish (@Stephaniiish) 1660764508
\u201c@lostinriddim you really broke my heart with this news\u2026\ud83d\ude14\ud83d\ude14\ud83d\ude14\u201d— Razzzz & Boujee (@Razzzz & Boujee) 1660763739
\u201c@lostinriddim festival canceled this year and I\u2019m in shambles \ud83e\udd74\u201d— Kiana (@Kiana) 1660763242
\u201cI\u2019m sick that they canceled the Lost In Riddim festival, I was really looking forward to it \ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\ude2d\u201d— GEM (@GEM) 1660762118