Major League DJz Team up with Abidoza for 31-Track Amapiano Album ‘Pianochella!’
Major League DJz and Abidoza release a 31-track amapiano album 'Pianochella!' featuring Cassper Nyovest, Riky Rick, Kamo Mphela and a lot more.
South African twin deejays Major League DJz have dropped a new album titled Pianochella! alongside Pretoria-based deejay and producer Abidoza. The title of the project is a play on Coachella and the popular South African subgenre amapiano.
Pianochella! is a 31-track project featuring collaborations with both familiar names and up-and-coming artists. The likes of Cassper Nyovest, Amanda Black, Riky Rick, Senzo Afrika, Holly Rey , Kamo Mphela Mpho Sebina, and Shana all make appearances on the album alongside countless other artists.
Pianochella represents the journey into exploring different genres, as Major League travelled across South Africa to attain the right ingredients for the album's soundscape. Each song is different and carries distinct amapiano waxings. The upbeat "Le Plane E'Landile" with frequent collaborator Cassper Nyovest stands out. "Waiting on Myself" featuring Amanda Black and "You Let Me Down" by Shana are heartsore house tracks that will have fans smoothly dancing until the break of dawn.
"We wanted to achieve what no other artist has ever done before in SA, each and every track in the album is special and there is more to consume for all our existing fans and new ones," said Major League in a press release.
The duo released Pianochella! under Universal Music Group Africa, to whom they recently partnered with.
Read: Listen to Major League DJz and Focalistic's New Amapiano EP 'Ase Trap Ke Pina Tsa Ko Kasi'
Originally known for hip-hop productions, Major League have become industry chameleons that know how to stay on-beat with current music trends, and have been hailed as the prime force behind new age kwaito. In 2015, the duo broke through with their kwaito bending hit "Slyza Tsotsi" featuring Cassper Nyovest, Riky Rick and Carpo. Their affiliation with hip-hop/kwaito/amapiano artists Focalistic showed how in-tune they are of current trends.
Listen to Pianochella! on Spotify and Apple Music.
- Announcing SXSW 'Africa To The World' ›
- Watch Major League DJz and Focalistic's Music Video for 'Overload ... ›
- Interview: Dimpie Dimpopo on Channeling Online Clout into a ... ›
- Exclusive: This 2019 Documentary Takes You Inside Amapiano ... ›
- The 10 Best Amapiano Songs of 2019 ›
- Killer Kau Shares Visuals for his Single 'Kataliya' - OkayAfrica ›
- Interview: South African Amapiano Duo JazziDisciples Mean Business ›
- Interview: South African Amapiano Duo JazziDisciples Mean Business ›
- Interview: DJ Sumbody is Ensuring Amapiano Stays Alive During the ... ›
- This Documentary Looks at Amapiano 2019—South Africa's New ... ›
- The Top Amapiano Songs of 2019 - OkayAfrica ›