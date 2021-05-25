Photo by MICHELE CATTANI/AFP via Getty Images.

TOPSHOT - Transition Mali President Bah Ndaw is seen during his inauguration ceremony at the CICB (Centre International de Conferences de Bamako) in Bamako on September 25, 2020. - Mali's interim president, Bah Ndaw, chosen to head a transitional government following a coup last month, was sworn in during ceremonies in the capital Bamako on September 25, 2020.

UN & AU Call for Immediate Release of Malian President Bah Ndaw