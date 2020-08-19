politics
News Brief
Nobantu Shabangu
Aug. 19, 2020 05:19AM EST
(Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images)

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 21: Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita delivers a speech during a press conference with French President Francois Hollande at the Elysee Palace Palace on October 21, 2015 in Paris, France. Ibrahim Boubacar Keita is on a three-day official visit in France.

Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita Has Resigned Amid Military Mutiny

President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita announces resignation following detainment of government by Malian armed forces.

Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita has announced that he will resign. The announcement was made late Tuesday evening after army forces surrounded Keita's home and threatened to carry out a mutiny in the capital of Bamako. The army also detained government officials along with Keita.

Read: Protests Continue In Mali as Demonstrators Demand the Removal of President Keïta

Army forces surrounded Keita's residence this past Tuesday in the morning. Armed soldiers in armoured tanks and military vehicles fired guns in Kati, a garrison town a few kilometres away from the capital. The army procession then made their way to seize noth Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse.

When news of a possible coup developed, the US Embassy in Mali alerted citizens to stay home and closed all operations. Upon hearing of the arrest of Keita and Cisse, the African Union Commission Chair tweeted, "I forcefully condemn the arrest of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, Prime Minister (Boubou Cisse) and other members of the Malian government, and call for their immediate release."

A few hours later, Keita resigned through a brief media statement which was publicly broadcasted by a state television channel.

"If today, certain elements of our armed forces want this to end through their intervention, do I really have a choice?" Keita reportedly stated, sounding admittedly defeated. "I wish no blood to be shed to keep me in power," he added. "I have decided to step down from office." Keita explained.

Keita was elected back in 2013 after a military coup of former president Amadou Toumani Toure. Rocked by turbulence of Jihadist insurgence and civil dissatisfaction of Keita following his dissolution of Mali's constitutional court amid unrest in March this year. Anti-government demonstrations began in June of this year where citizens called for the army to take over.

It is unclear who Mali's next president will be and what army forces plan next. Political experts have also criticised ECOWAS which is the regional regulatory body for its lack of action during Mali's continued civil unrest.

mali protests coup politics
Photo by Lorne Thomson/Redferns.

Tiwa Savage Shares Tracklist For Upcoming Album ‘Celia’

Sam Smith, Naira Marley and Davido will be featured on Tiwa Savage's upcoming album 'Celia'.

Tiwa Savage has shared the full tracklist for her hotly anticipated album Celia. The honey voiced star released the tracklist through a photo montage compiled with personal polaroid photographs, each photo representing a track from the album.

The release of Celia is highly anticipated following the success of "Dangerous Love" single which resulted in amapiano remixes and a deep house remix from house great DJ Ganyani. Savage swept the music scene with the striking music video for "49-99" which referenced Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti and the poverty most are mired in.

The album will be released on August 28, 2020, contains 12 tracks and will feature the likes of Naira Marley, Sam Smith, Davido, Stefflon Don, Dice Alies and Hamzaa.

In a July interview with France 24, Tiwa Savage thanked her fans who she calls "Savage Soldiers" and declared that she was still coming for it all despite the pandemic. She joked that the pandemic has affected her financially as she had planned a tour for Celia's release and that online concerts are the next big thing.

"I just really decided to go back to what I love and what I fell in love with as a musician which is Afrobeat combined with soul and RnB" Savage said in the aforementioned interview, explaining her homage to Fela Kuti and her childhood upbringing in London by her fierce Nigerian mother.

Celia is Tiwa Savage's first album release since signing to Universal Music in May last year.

Pre-save Celia on Spotify and listen to the preview on Apple Music.


