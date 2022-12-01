M.anifest Returns With Innovative New Project 'THE E.P.ILOGUE’

The Ghanaian rapper's new six-track EP features Anik Khan, M.I Abaga, WavyPae, Alee, and writer Nayyirah Waheed.
Following the release of his critically-acclaimed Madina To The Universe album, award-winning Ghanaian rap artist M.anifestis sharing innovative new project titled The E.P.ilogue,, a project that was put together throughout the year while M.anifest was touring Europe and the United States.
The six-track project includes star-studded collaborations from world-renowned artists from the U.S to Ghana and Lagos. Some of the names included in the credits are Anik Khan, M.I Abaga, WavyPae, Alee, and writer Nayyirah Waheed.
While describing the project, poet Waheed hints on the idea that above everything else, M.anifest is a fearless creator:
“From creating a new form to introducing new sound — it is new forms of Universes he continues to explore on MTTU + The E.P.ilogue. Here, M.anifest is inventing creations. He is touching everywhere from Madina to the universe and beyond,” states Waheed. “He is unafraid of the After — and taking us straight into the end of a universe + what comes After. M.anifest is a new astronaut.The E.P.ilogue is a new astronaut. It's time for new astronauts.”
The E.P.ilogue is an extension of the album he released last year titled Madina In The Universe, a project that boasted of the rapper’s sharp lyricism and unique flow.
Born in Accra, Ghana, M.anifest has reached great lengths and expanded the scope of his work beyond African audiences. With African music becoming a global force, and the world of streaming becoming a medium for that to happen, M.anifest has collaborated with global music legends like The Red Hot Chilli Peppers' Flea, Erykah Badu, Kojey Radical and Burna Boy, to name a few. His new project The E.P.ilogue is his sixth compilation and presents him as a creator who is relentless as an innovator and is unafraid to deviate from the status quo. The Ghanaian MC is no stranger to gracing the stage outside of Africa, his recent shows had him performing at packed out shows in London, New York, Oakland and Berlin.
Listen to The E.P.ilogue below.
