Rufaro Samanga
Jun. 19, 2020 10:11AM EST
Still taken from YouTube.

Listen to Master KG and Nomcebo's 'Jerusalema' Remix Featuring Burna Boy.

Listen to Master KG and Nomcebo's 'Jerusalema' Remix Featuring Burna Boy

We didn't know Master KG and Nomcebo's hit track 'Jerusalema' even needed a remix—Burna Boy shows why it does.

South African producer and artist Master KG has recently dropped the remix to his 2019 hit track "Jerusalema" featuring Nomcebo Zikode. "African Giant" Burna Boy jumps onto the new track and the results are explosive. Frankly, we didn't know the original even needed a remix until now that is—it's a straight banger.

The original version of "Jerusalema", which features on Master KG's 2020 album of the same title, is an upbeat dance track which speaks about Jerusalem being the home of many religious believers. Despite its religious-leaning lyrics, the track itself has been a major club banger since last year and an infectious anthem among South Africans and Nigerians especially.

The remix now adds Burna Boy's classic sound and naturally, musical elements borrowed from Afrobeats. The track is still as vibrant as ever and the execution is admittedly seamless.

Speaking about the collaboration with Burna Boy, Master KG says, "This is a dream come true, and it will take my music to another level because this is someone who is respected." He goes on to add, "He brings the Nigerian flavour, gimmicks, pidgin English, and a different approach to music." Burna Boy himself commented on the joint track saying, "I had to sprinkle some Burna sauce on there. Honestly, I hope everyone just vibes to the song, whether it connects to them below the surface or not. It's an incredible mash up of cultures and languages."

Listen to the "Jerusalema" remix below:

Master KG - Jerusalema Remix [Feat. Burna Boy and Nomcebo] (Official Music Audio) www.youtube.com


Listen to the "Jerusalema" remix on Apple Music:

Listen to the "Jerusalema" remix on Spotify:

