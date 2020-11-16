Master KG, Rema, Burna Boy, Simi, Sho Madjozi & More Win at 2020 AFRIMMAs
Here are all the winners at this year's African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA).
This past Sunday saw the 2020 edition of the African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) taking place. The annual awards show, which was hosted virtually owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, had live performances from the likes of South African producer and DJ Master KG, South African rapper Nadia Nakai, Nigerian rapper Rema, Soraia Ramos from Cape Verde and several other considerable talents. There were also a number of notable big wins of the evening.
BEST MALE EAST AFRICA – Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
BEST FEMALE EAST AFRICA – Nandy (Tanzania)
BEST MALE CENTRAL AFRICA – Fally Ipupa (DRC)
BEST FEMALE CENTRAL AFRICA – Soraia Ramos (Cape Verde)
BEST MALE SOUTHERN AFRICA – Master KG (South Africa)
BEST FEMALE SOUTHERN AFRICA – Sho Madjozi (South Africa)
BEST AFRICAN GROUP – Umu Ibiligbo (Nigeria)
CROSSING BOUNDARIES WITH MUSIC AWARD – Burna Boy (Nigeria)
BEST NEW ACT– Zuchu (Tanzania)
ARTIST OF THE YEAR – Master KG (South Africa)
BEST GOSPEL ARTIST – Mercy Chinwo (Nigeria)
BEST LIVE ACT – Flavour (Nigeria)
BEST MALE RAP ACT – Nasty C (South Africa)
BEST FEMALE RAP ACT – Eno Barony (Ghana)
BEST COLLABORATION – Master KG ft Nomcebo Zikode & Burna Boy Jerusalema Remix
SONG OF THE YEAR – Master KG ft Nomcebo Zikode – Jerusalema
BEST VIDEO DIRECTOR – TG Omori (Nigeria)
BEST DJ AFRICA – Cuppy (Nigeria)
BEST AFRICAN DJ USA – Fully Focus (Kenya)
VIDEO OF THE YEAR – Gaz Mawete ft Fally Ipupa – C'est Rate
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR – Kabza De Small (South Africa)
BEST AFRICAN DANCER – Poco Lee (Nigeria)
BEST LUSOPHONE – Calema (Cape Verde)
BEST FRANCOPHONE – Fally Ipupa (DRC)
BEST RADIO/TV PERSONALITY – James Onen (Uganda)