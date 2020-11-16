afrimma
Popular
Rufaro Samanga
Nov. 16, 2020 07:08AM EST
Still taken from YouTube.

Master KG, Rema, Burna Boy, Simi, Sho Madjozi & More Win at 2020 AFRIMMAs

Master KG, Rema, Burna Boy, Simi, Sho Madjozi & More Win at 2020 AFRIMMAs

Here are all the winners at this year's African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA).

This past Sunday saw the 2020 edition of the African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) taking place. The annual awards show, which was hosted virtually owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, had live performances from the likes of South African producer and DJ Master KG, South African rapper Nadia Nakai, Nigerian rapper Rema, Soraia Ramos from Cape Verde and several other considerable talents. There were also a number of notable big wins of the evening.

READ: Here Are the Winners at the 2019 African Muzik Magazine Awards in Dallas

Unsurprisingly, Master KG bagged several big awards for his global hit "Jerusalema" featuring Nomcebo Zikode. The bolobedu house artist secured "Artist of The Year", "Song of The Year", "Best Male Southern Africa" and "Best Collaboration" for his stellar remix with Burna Boy. This comes off the heels of having won "Best African Act" at this year's MTV Europe Music Awards in a addition to the "Jerusalema (remix)" having been officially certified diamond status in France. Master KG's success this year has been unprecedented and he certainly shows no signs of slowing down.

Other winners of the night included Rema, who brought home "Best Male West Africa", Sho Madjozi with "Best Female Southern Africa", Nasty C with "Best Male Rap Act" and with Simi scooping up "Best Female West Africa". Burna Boy was awarded the "Crossing Boundaries with Music" honour which follows the release of his 15-track Twice As Tall album in August of this year. The album features the likes of Youssou N'Dour, Sauti Sol, Stormzy, Chris Martin and Naughty By Nature. Additionally, South Africa's amapiano king, Kabza De Small, walked away with the "Producer of the Year" award.

Here is the full list of all the winners below:

BEST MALE WEST AFRICA – Rema (Nigeria)
BEST FEMALE WEST AFRICA – Simi (Nigeria)

BEST MALE EAST AFRICA – Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

BEST FEMALE EAST AFRICA – Nandy (Tanzania)

BEST MALE CENTRAL AFRICA – Fally Ipupa (DRC)

BEST FEMALE CENTRAL AFRICA – Soraia Ramos (Cape Verde)

BEST MALE SOUTHERN AFRICA – Master KG (South Africa)

BEST FEMALE SOUTHERN AFRICA – Sho Madjozi (South Africa)

BEST AFRICAN GROUP – Umu Ibiligbo (Nigeria)

CROSSING BOUNDARIES WITH MUSIC AWARD – Burna Boy (Nigeria)

BEST NEW ACT– Zuchu (Tanzania)

ARTIST OF THE YEAR – Master KG (South Africa)

BEST GOSPEL ARTIST – Mercy Chinwo (Nigeria)

BEST LIVE ACT – Flavour (Nigeria)

BEST MALE RAP ACT – Nasty C (South Africa)

BEST FEMALE RAP ACT – Eno Barony (Ghana)

BEST COLLABORATION – Master KG ft Nomcebo Zikode & Burna Boy Jerusalema Remix

SONG OF THE YEAR – Master KG ft Nomcebo Zikode – Jerusalema

BEST VIDEO DIRECTOR – TG Omori (Nigeria)

BEST DJ AFRICA – Cuppy (Nigeria)

BEST AFRICAN DJ USA – Fully Focus (Kenya)

VIDEO OF THE YEAR – Gaz Mawete ft Fally Ipupa – C'est Rate

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR – Kabza De Small (South Africa)

BEST AFRICAN DANCER – Poco Lee (Nigeria)

BEST LUSOPHONE – Calema (Cape Verde)

BEST FRANCOPHONE – Fally Ipupa (DRC)

BEST RADIO/TV PERSONALITY – James Onen (Uganda)

From Your Site Articles
awards south africa burna boy master kg sho madjozi rema simi nasty c kabza de small afrimma
Popular

Here are the South African Hip Hop Awards 2020 Nominees

Here's the full list of nominees for the 2020 South African Hip Hop Awards.

The nominees for the 9th Annual South African Hip Hop Awards have been released. This year's theme for the award show is "The New World Order".

Osmic Menoe, the director of the SA Hip Hop Awards, explained the theme in a press release:

"After the world was reinstated to hard lockdowns where we all found ourselves confined to our homes, glued to the TV set, computers and our phones via Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Tik Tok and we were told we must get used to the new normal. Thus the concept theme."

Below is the full list of nominees:

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

The 6 Songs You Need to Hear This Week

Featuring Davido, Simmy, Ballaké Sissoko, Olamide and more.