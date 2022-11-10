Listen to Mavin All-Stars' New Song "Won Da Mo"
Mavin Records' Rema, Ayra Starr, Crayon, Boy Spyce, Bayanni, Ladipoe, and Johnny Drille all collaborate on a new banger.
Mavin Records' stars are set collaborate on a joint album, due later this year, to mark the label's 10th anniversary. Lbel founder and legendary producer Don Jazzy will serve as the album's executive producer, which will be unveiled to fans on December 2.
In addition to the album, the label mates—which include Nigerian music heavyweights like Rema, Crayon, Boy Spyce, Bayanni, Ladipoe, Ayra Starr, and Johnny Drille—have collaborated on a new song called "Won Da Mo," an up-tempo record with backed by an energetic rhythm that weaves together the different sonic emblems of each artist.
As part of a larger rollout to celebrate the Mavin Records' 10th year in business, the artists will also follow up their releases with a Mavin All-Star concert on December 16. The Mavin All-Star concert is expected to be a part of the annual LivespotXFestival, a music experience launched in 2019.
While discussing the upcoming 10-year special, Don Jazzy mentions: "We are incredibly blessed to be 10. It's not easy to have that staying power in our industry, but our fans have been amazing. They've been with us on this journey and relentlessly supported the amazing talents we discovered and groomed here at Mavin. We are inspired to do more and to continue pushing the industry to the global stage."
Mavin All Stars - Won Da Mo (Official Visualizer)www.youtube.com
Several Mavin Records artists have indeed made an impact on the global music scene. 'Afrorave' singer Rema most recently collaborated with American singer Selena Gomez and remixed his hit single "Calm Down," which gave a sultry yet compelling twist to the original song. Label mate and Afro-pop sensation Ayra Starr has also been pushing her music to the forefront. Last month, the singer released the deluxe version of her 19 & Dangerous album, which featured the remix of her smash hit "Bloody Samaritan" with R&B icon Kelly Rowland.
Earlier this year, the label added Boy Spice and Bayanni to its burgeoning roster. Mavin Records has come a long way since it was founded in 2012. The evolution of its hits from the days of housing artists like Tiwa Savage and Wande Coal further proves the forward movement of the label, and it will be exciting to see what the next few years hold.
