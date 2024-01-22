The 10 Funniest Reactions to Meek Mill’s Viral Tweet Questioning Streaming in Africa

A tweet from Meek Mill went viral on Sunday and the reactions to it are hilarious. In the tweet, the American rapper asked fans in South Africa and Nigeria how they listen to his music.

He posted: “Do a lot of people play my music in South Africa? I remember having on [sic] a big show [there] a few years back…how do you y'all listen to our music in South Africa??? On what platform or in Nigeria?”

What he thought was an innocent tweet has spectacularly seen the galvanization of South Africa and Nigeria. Putting aside their cultural feud for once, fans and non-fans from both countries and beyond hit back at Mill with an avalanche of reactions that were comically barbed.

And although the rapper has posted follow-up tweets to clarify his intention with his earlier post, they seem irrelevant to South Africans and Nigerians coming together over a shared laugh.

Opening with this town crier tweet from @STFUWARLO that received mass support:

“We don’t have any music streaming services in Nigeria. We have this guy he’s the only one that has access to Spotify, he’s a town crier he comes every Friday to perform your songs for us. This is how we listen to your music. I hope this helps.”

A tweet from @TheVawulence went: “We wait for a bird to fly into America and bring a disc for us once in five years then the whole village gather round to play it.”

@Ro_Henny_ wrote: “Well, it depends on the season. In summer we hear it through the trunk of an elephant. In spring the giraffes catch signal and play it out loud. You get me?”

@Bidal4Life chimed in: “Nigerians and South Africans uniting for this huge meal.”

@AdvoBarryRoux hilariously demanded: “Who are you?”

@Alashkid wrote: “This guy has the whole of your album in his head, so he sings it to all of us in Nigeria.”

@dme_363 waded in: “I don't know about South Africa and Nigeria, but here in Namibia we take empty bottles to communicate with the ancestors and your music starts playing from the clouds”

@dramadeliquent commented: “How do we listen to music. Well, we get our pet lions to run away from crocodiles and it generates electricity. From there we use polystyrene cups and plug it into our iPhones and hope we hear something. You fucking nonce.”

@Ihhashi_Turkei couldn’t resist: “I prefer using the nose of a lion, the sound that comes out of them lion nose pods is something you have to experience when you’re down in South Africa!”

And lastly, @MarinatedTurks had this to say: “Oh, here in Nigeria, we pound yam and it creates your sound mysteriously and in South Africa the Zulus call on the Lions to sing your songs. Scallywag with white Turkish teeth"