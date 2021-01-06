Arsenic Pays Homage to MF DOOM With New Flip of Madvillain’s ‘Great Day’
Veteran South African hip-hop producer Arsenic shares a flip of Madvillainy's 'Great Day' as a tribute to MF DOOM.
In the wake of the announcement of the death of MF DOOM on the first day of 2021, countless hip-hop fans around the globe paid their last respect to one of the most gifted and innovative hip-hop wordsmiths of all time.
Cape Town-based hip-hop producer Arsenic contributed a remix of "Great Day", a song by Madvillain, the rapper-producer duo consisting of DOOM and Madlib. The song appears on the duo's 2004 album Madvillainy.
Titled "A Great Day For Doom", the remix maintains the jazz sensibilities of "Great Day", but instead of existing in a grainy atmosphere of record hisses, Arsenic gives the song a bright happy mood with every one of the beat's layers sounding crisp and full—a welcome juxtaposition of sorrow and joy, the two feelings that engulf one when they reflect on the life of a deceased.
Cape Town rapper Uno July, who has on many occasions, been vocal about his love and appreciation for DOOM broke down that the legendary lyricist was one of his biggest inspirations. The former member of Ill Skillz says the British-American rapper influenced his move to wear a mask as part of his brand.
Stream "A Great Day For Doom" by Arsenic on Bandcamp.
