Arsenic Pays Homage to MF DOOM With New Flip of Madvillain’s ‘Great Day’

Veteran South African hip-hop producer Arsenic shares a flip of Madvillainy's 'Great Day' as a tribute to MF DOOM.

In the wake of the announcement of the death of MF DOOM on the first day of 2021, countless hip-hop fans around the globe paid their last respect to one of the most gifted and innovative hip-hop wordsmiths of all time.

Cape Town-based hip-hop producer Arsenic contributed a remix of "Great Day", a song by Madvillain, the rapper-producer duo consisting of DOOM and Madlib. The song appears on the duo's 2004 album Madvillainy.

Titled "A Great Day For Doom", the remix maintains the jazz sensibilities of "Great Day", but instead of existing in a grainy atmosphere of record hisses, Arsenic gives the song a bright happy mood with every one of the beat's layers sounding crisp and full—a welcome juxtaposition of sorrow and joy, the two feelings that engulf one when they reflect on the life of a deceased.

Cape Town rapper Uno July, who has on many occasions, been vocal about his love and appreciation for DOOM broke down that the legendary lyricist was one of his biggest inspirations. The former member of Ill Skillz says the British-American rapper influenced his move to wear a mask as part of his brand.



Stream "A Great Day For Doom" by Arsenic on Bandcamp.

News Brief
Podcast cover art

Listen to a Podcast Detailing the Life & Times of Iconic Ugandan Activist Bobi Wine

Launched by Sudanese-American artist Bas, the project called The Messenger goes on to discuss the political turmoil most of Africa faces and channels it through music.

Ugandan musician-turned-activist Bobi Wine has had a tumultuous start to the new year. Not even mentioning his various assination attempts in 2020, his bodyguard was recently murdered in what looks like another attack from the Ugandan government on the influential activist. As Bobi Wine gears up for Uganda's crucial election on 14 January 2021, listeners are given the opportunity to find out more about him in this new podcast highlighting his life.

"The Messenger" created by Sudanese-American and Dreamville star Bas throws a global spotlight on the thunderous circumstances many African countries face. The artist, along with many other successful acts, continues to use his voice and platform to unite Africans and tear down the oppressive forces suffocating them.

Staying true to what he knows though, the Grammy-nominated Bas released his new single "Smoke From Fire" with The Hicks this week. Produced by Deputy, the song encourages listeners with affirmations speaking to a better and stronger world for all. Telling listeners to never lose hope, Bas says of the track, "Smoke from Fire" is about coming out of a destructive space and rising above it," he says. "Out of this fire, this destructive force, we rise above and we rebuild, reinvent and keep progressing."

Listen to the new podcast "The Messenger" and Bas' new single "Smoke From Fire" here.

