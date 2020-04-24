television
Damola Durosomo
Apr. 24, 2020 01:53PM EST
Still from YouTube

Watch the Trailer for 'I May Destroy You,' Michaela Coel's New Series About Sexual Consent

The 'frank and provocative' show is set to premiere on HBO in June.

Last year, it was announced that British-Ghanaian actor and Chewing Gum creator Michaela Coel, would be creating and starring in an HBO series about contemporary dating life and sexual consent originally called January 22. The trailer for the upcoming show, now called I May Destroy You, has arrived.

In I May Destroy You, Coel plays the protagonist Arabella Essiedu, whose life changes after she becomes a victim of sexual assault.

Here's a full description of the series via Shadow & Act:

A fearless, frank and provocative half-hour series exploring the question of sexual consent and where, in the new landscape of dating and relationships, the distinction between liberation and exploitation lies. Set in London, where gratification is only an app away, the story centers on Arabella (Coel), a carefree, self-assured Londoner with a group of great friends, a boyfriend in Italy, and a burgeoning writing career. But when her drink is spiked with a date-rape drug, she must question and rebuild every element of her life.

In 2018, the BAFTA-award winning actor revealed that she had been sexually assaulted while writing Chewing Gum during a lecture at the Edinburgh TV Festival. I May Destroy You is partially based on that experience. "Like any other experience I've found traumatic, it's been therapeutic to write about it, and actively twist a narrative of pain into one of hope, and even humor," she said during the speech. "And be able to share it with you, as part of a fictional drama on television, because I think transparency helps."

The show is a co-production between HBO and BBC, and is set to premiere in June, though the exact date has not been announced. The show also stars several rising actors, including Weruche Opia, Paapa Essiedu, Aml Ameen, Adam James, Sarah Niles and Ann Akin.

The majority of that cast make up Arabella's diverse friend group. Opia's character, for instance, plays Terry Pratchard, her best friend, described as "a struggling actor but always hopeful her career's about to pop." While Essiedu plays Kwame Acheampong, "the best male friend to Arabella and Terry. He's an exercise class teacher and Grindr regular."

Watch the trailer for I May Destroy You above.

I May Destroy You | Official Teaser | HBO www.youtube.com

Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage for Getty Images.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw is Set to Star in Marvel Series 'Loki' Airing on Disney+

The British-South African actress is set to star as the female lead alongside Tom Hiddleston in the Marvel series.

Deadline reports that British-South African actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw has joined the cast of Loki, the Marvel series which is set to air on Disney+.

Mbatha-Raw jumps straight into the Marvel series not long after her role in Apple TV's The Morning Show starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and several other high-profile actors.

(Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Chinonye Chukwu Will Direct the First Two Episodes of HBO Max's Upcoming 'Americanah' Series

Here's the latest news surrounding the highly-anticipated limited series, starring Lupita Nyong'o, Uzo Aduba and more.

Nigerian-American director Chinonye Chukwu is set to helm the first two episodes of the upcoming limited series Americanah, starring Lupita Nyong'o.

Chukwu is the award-winning filmmaker, behind the critically-acclaimed film Clemency, which won the 2019 Sundance Grand Jury Prize, making her the first Black woman to win the award.

Image courtesy of Akintayo Akintobi

Spotlight: Akintayo Akintobi's Impressionist Paintings Are Steeped in Yoruba Symbolism

Get familiar with the work of the talented Nigerian painter Akintayo Akintobi.

In our 'Spotlight' series, we highlight the work of photographers, visual artists, multimedia artists and more who are producing vibrant, original work. In our latest piece, we spotlight Akintayo Akintobi, a Lagos-based Nigerian impressionist painter who creates bold paintings inspired by Yoruba symbols and motifs. Read more about the inspirations behind his work below, and check out some of his stunning paintings underneath. Be sure to keep up with the artist on Instagram and Facebook.

Describe your background as an artist briefly and what led to you creating art.

I discovered my talent at the age of 7 through the drawing of cartoons and comic action figures. When the time came to pursue a career in higher institution, it wasn't a difficult decision to make as I had already developed a keen interest in art. I decided to study Fine Arts at Obafemi Awolowo University in Nigeria for four years and obtained a B.A/ED (Fine Arts) specializing in painting. I have been participating in art exhibitions and competitions within and outside of Nigeria.

What are the central themes of your work?

As an impressionistic painter, over the years I have drawn my inspiration as an artist from African cultures, human emotions, unique behaviors and reactions to situations in my environment and society. The impact of these dynamic reactions has enabled me to comprehend why and how people live and react differently to situations in my society, especially the Yoruba people. Sometimes I incorporate traditional Yoruba motifs or symbols within an array of irregularly shaped fragments of color to showcase my identity. Just as people react differently to situations in my society, so do people react differently to color. Over the past few years I have adopted the use of vibrant and brilliant colors.

Describe your evolution as a visual artist.

I started painting professionally in 2013. I discovered that there was something significant missing in my painting, I painted strictly to attain beauty and resemblance in my artworks. In order to broaden my scope and strengthen the depth of my art, I made up my mind to study the works of professional both western and Nigerian artists. Afterwards, I was privileged to work with an astounding Nigerian artist named Jonathan Imafidor. I spent some months working with him as his apprentice as we embarked on a self-imposed artistic adventure which influenced my use of Yoruba motifs/symbols, patterns and brilliant application of colors.

What would you describe as your best work thus far?

My best artwork so far is a painting I made recently this year titled "Ayé-ko-òótó" which translates to "the world rejects the truth". I consider this as my best work so far because of the rich content and message which can be understood across the world.

Akintayo Akintobi EyiwunmiImage courtesy of Akintayo Akintobi


Akintayo Akintobi OmotokeImage courtesy of Akintayo Akintobi


Akintayo Akintobi My NectarImage courtesy of Akintayo Akintobi


Akintayo Akintobi Lady BlueImage courtesy of Akintayo Akintobi


Akintayo Akintobi Unbreakable BondImage courtesy of Akintayo Akintobi


Akintayo Akintobi Ayé-ko-ootó (The world rejects the truth)Image courtesy of Akintayo Akintobi
Listen to Jidenna's Upbeat New Single 'Feng Shui'

From the Insecure Season 4 soundtrack.

Jidenna is back with a brand new loosey in the shape of "Feng Shui," a track that will feature in the upcoming episode of Issa Rae's Insecure show on HBO.

"Feng Shui" is an upbeat production built on, what sounds like, a sped-up highlife guitar sample and 808s-meet-afro-fusion beat work. It's definitely an uplifting one.

"Swanky new tune alert via Insecure!," Jidenna wrote on Instagram. "That Feng Sui. Big ups to Issa Rae and The Raedio for showing love to the record. Listen for me on this week's episode."

