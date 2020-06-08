comedy
Jun. 08, 2020 06:15PM EST

Momma, I Made It: Ade Samuel, Luvvie Ajayi Jones and Kwame Onwuachi Share Their True Power

Sponsored content from HBO

To celebrate the premiere of Yvonne Orji's debut stand-up special, Momma, I Made It, Okayplayer and Okayafrica have partnered with HBO to present a moment of black joy and hope. Watch and listen as Ade Samuel, Luvvie Ajayi Jones, and Kwame Onwuachi, share how family and community have guided their respective paths of excellence across a range of fields.

You can catch the "Momma I Made It!" special on HBO and HBOMax! Watch the trailer below.

Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It! (2020) | Promo | HBO youtu.be

US Democrats Wear Kente Cloth to Present Police Reform Bill—The Internet Reacts

What was the reason?

On Monday morning top US Democrats introduced a police reform bill in response to nationwide protests sparked by the murder of George Floyd and countless other Black people at the hands of police.

Before presenting the bill, several officials, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, as well as Corey Booker and Kamala Harris knelt in silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, in a clear tribute to the life of George Floyd who died after a police officer knelt on his neck for that exact amount of time.

What everyone seems to be less clear on however, is why they decided to do so while wearing kente cloth stoles.

Death of Cameroonian Journalist, Samuel Wazizi, Concealed By Military for 10 Months

It's being called the 'worst crime' against a Cameroonian journalist in the past decade by rights groups.