Moonchild Sanelly Slams South African Radio Stations for Pulling New Single 'Askies'
'You're taking down a song that makes every woman, whatever their size, feel confident,' says Moonchild Sanelly to South African radio stations.
Recently, Moonchild Sanelly joined forces with amapiano duo JazziDisciples, FakeLove and Mr JazziQ on the new single titled "Askies" (which translates to "sorry"). The song has been pulled from the air waves by several South African radio stations for reportedly being "too explicit" in its lyrical content. Moonchild Sanelly has shot back at radio stations and criticised the double standards they often hold when it comes to the representation of women in music.
In the song, Moonchild Sanelly raps about thunder-thighs, voluptuous breasts and big asses––features she says she wants women, young and old, to be able to embrace without shame. Since the track dropped, women have taken to social media to post videos of themselves dancing to the song in what is fast becoming a body-positive movement flying under the banner of #thunderthighschallenge.
Taking to Instagram, Moonchild Sanelly says, "How many women are objectified by men in songs and you play them on radio?" She continues saying, "How many international songs that you play that don't celebrate women but talk about women being objectified by rappers. How many? And now you're taking down a song that makes every woman, whatever their size, feel confident?"
The South African artist goes on to add that, "This is a song that makes our kids confident. This is the song that makes the mothers confident."
We're certainly behind any music that uplifts women in their glorious diversity.
Watch the full video of Moonchild Sanelly speaking below:
Listen to "Askies" on Apple Music:
Listen to "Askies" on Spotify:
