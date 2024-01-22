This Moroccan Surfing Town is Being Demolished With Only 24 Hours Notice to Residents

Residents in Imsouane, Morocco, a charming coastal town, have been waking up to a wave of demolitions of longstanding unlicensed homes and businesses. Beginning on Jan. 17, 2024, residents and business owners only had 24-hour notice to vacate, according to an online petition to support residents.

The old fishing town and famous surfing hot spot featured in Red Bull's surfing travel documentary, No Contest, has held itself up as a tourist attraction. Located between the Moroccan cities of Essaouira (North) and Agadir (South), the beaches in Imsouane have attracted surfers from around the world. It has supported local businesses and surfing infrastructure, and altogether become a trans-generational essence of the town’s vibrant culture.

But the planned demolitions are slowly making it all disappear. Dozens of families have been forced to evacuate, causing an unprecedented displacement in the area. Bulldozers are rolling through the town, dismantling buildings unlicensed by the government. Though the residencies and businesses are deemed illegal because unlicensed properties are untaxed, the small seaside buildings have been a feature of the landscape for a generation and many have traded ownership.

Surfer in "La Cathedrale" beach break surf spot with beach houses in the back. Photo by Raquel Maria Carbonell Pagola/LightRocket via Getty Images.

As it has picked up attention on social media, footage and pictures of the beloved town have been rendered alongside sad notes and nostalgia. “Stay strong. Walls can be destroyed but Imsouane’s soul is untouchable,” said an Instagram user on a demolition clip posted by surfing instructor Meftah Abdell.



Local and international outcry has translated into a petition to stop the demolition from continuing. The petition has already garnered 24,683 signatures. In addition, a GoFundMe has been set up to gather donations to assist affected residents with reallocation, legal aid, and rebuilding their lives.

Residents believe that the demolitions are happening to pave the way for the development of a mega resort. But this kind of gentrification effort isn't new. A similar thing happened to Tifnit, Morocco in December 2023, a calm, surfing village two hours south of Imsouane. Tifnit had been flattened to rubble, to create space for “sustainable buildings.”

There hasn't been any statement by the Moroccan government about the demolition spree in Imsouane as of yet.