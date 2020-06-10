music
Rufaro Samanga
Jun. 10, 2020 06:59AM EST
Album Cover Art.

Listen to Mr Eazi's New EP 'One Day You Will Understand'.

The four-track EP is the latest project from the Nigerian artist and features C Natty and King Promise.

Mr Eazi has just dropped his latest project, a four-track EP which features C Natty and King Promise on separate tracks. The EP, titled One Day You Will Understand, involved several prolific producers including Blaq Jerzee, Nons Amadi, Legendury Beatz and Guiltybeatz and is the official follow-up project to Mr Eazi's 2018 release, Life is Eazi: Vol 2.

The One Day You Will Understand EP may be brief but each track is an absolute gem––testament to Mr Eazi's mastery. "I No Go Give Up on You" was the first track to be released in the run-up to the release of the full EP. The track is mid-tempo love song, where the artists sings sweetly to his lover about his unwavering feelings for her. "Baby I'm Jealous", which features King Promise, is another mid-tempo number with a laid-back rhythm that makes for some really soothing listening. "Ògógóro No Sweet Pass Pami" is an equally mellow joint which then leads the way for "Baby This Your Body Na Gòbe Fine Fine Sweet Òkpéke", a more vibrant and upbeat track.

The EP has been released through Mr Eazi's company emPawa Africa.

Listen to the One Day You Will Understand EP on Apple Music:

Listen to the One Day You Will Understand EP on Spotify:


