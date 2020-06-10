Listen to Mr Eazi's New EP 'One Day You Will Understand'.

<p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/pretoria-girls-high-protest-black-alumni/" target="_blank"><strong><em>READ: </em></strong></a><strong><em><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/pretoria-girls-high-protest-black-alumni/">Black Alumni of South Africa, It's Time We Stand for Change at Our Former Schools</a></em></strong></p><p>The incident came into the spotlight after a parent with a child at the school took to Facebook to condemn the school. </p><p><a href="https://www.news24.com/news24/southafrica/news/cape-town-school-apologises-after-grade-7s-asked-to-make-slave-auction-poster-as-fun-activity-20200609" target="_blank">In a recent statement</a>, Parklands College Principle, <strong>Carel Kriek</strong>, said the following:</p><p><div class="preroll-video"></div><ora-player></ora-player></p><blockquote>"The assignment was issued before lockdown and pupils were expected to hand it last week. We have explained to many people and apologised to those who are offended. I don't think the intention of CAPS for slavery topic is to put anyone in a bad light to play one race against the other. It is something that we are supposed to do as a primary school. We removed it three years ago and Umalusi forced us to put it back in our curriculum."</blockquote><p><strong>Umalusi</strong> is the official body that is responsible for accrediting private schools as well as private assessment bodies that offer tuition for qualifications. </p><p>The incident has occurred during a time where the world over is battling with systemic racism and the targeting of the Black community. With the continued <strong><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/tag/black-lives-matter" target="_blank">Black Lives Matter</a></strong> protests in America, and now several other countries in solidarity, tone deaf incidents such as these only serve to further highlight just how deep the roots of racism run.</p><p>The conversation has also led to many South Africans on social media sharing their experiences of racism at various high schools under the banner <strong>#RacismInSAHighSchools</strong>. Read some of their reactions below:</p><iframe width="100%" height="150" scrolling="no" class="rm-shortcode twitter-embed-1267912580405788675" id="twitter-embed-1267912580405788675" type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1267912580405788675&created_ts=1591128890.0&screen_name=ssyrup_&text=%23racisminSAhighschools+%E2%80%9Cdon%E2%80%99t+bring+your+Soweto+mentality+here.%E2%80%9D++Phrase+used+in+dealing+with+loud+chatter+amongst+students&id=1267912580405788675&name=ISSS+OUR+CHANCE%21%21%21" frameborder="0" data-rm-shortcode-id="fa2e2937bd1c2f13169e575eb37a9cf2"></iframe><p><br></p><iframe width="100%" height="150" scrolling="no" class="rm-shortcode twitter-embed-1268114110039887878" id="twitter-embed-1268114110039887878" type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1268114110039887878&created_ts=1591176938.0&screen_name=Candice_Chirwa&text=On+the+topic+of+%23RACISMINSAHIGHSCHOOLS+%0AI+vividly+remember+the+boys+in+my+school+explicitly+saying+that+they+would%E2%80%A6+https%3A%2F%2Ft.co%2FKq654xAOrX&id=1268114110039887878&name=Minister+of+Menstruation+%F0%9F%A9%B8" frameborder="0" data-rm-shortcode-id="5f5ba2afeda52cb704ddafc60a6b65ea"></iframe><p><br></p><iframe width="100%" height="150" scrolling="no" class="rm-shortcode twitter-embed-1268269076922740743" id="twitter-embed-1268269076922740743" type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1268269076922740743&created_ts=1591213885.0&screen_name=marmaladism_&text=Remember+when+Northcliff+removed+isiZulu+as+a+subject+%26amp%3B+Afrikaans+was+mandatory.+I+won%27t+speculate+coz+I+want+an+ex%E2%80%A6+https%3A%2F%2Ft.co%2F7xajIxrnfc&id=1268269076922740743&name=Mamello%27sMaramalade" frameborder="0" data-rm-shortcode-id="bbaf78773b09665805db3918bb41474c"></iframe><p><br></p><iframe width="100%" height="150" scrolling="no" class="rm-shortcode twitter-embed-1267910951157878791" id="twitter-embed-1267910951157878791" type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1267910951157878791&created_ts=1591128502.0&screen_name=khahlisomyataza&text=%23racisminSAhighschools%0AI+was+speaking+Sotho+to+my+friend+and+these+nb+girls+thought+that+we+were+talking+about+them%E2%80%A6+https%3A%2F%2Ft.co%2FEbIYhpqG5e&id=1267910951157878791&name=Khahliso+Myataza" frameborder="0" data-rm-shortcode-id="2c3f074a04667606df25765c726f7fb0"></iframe><p><br></p><iframe width="100%" height="150" scrolling="no" class="rm-shortcode twitter-embed-1267894644014305291" id="twitter-embed-1267894644014305291" type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1267894644014305291&created_ts=1591124614.0&screen_name=YaaseenMahomed&text=%23racisminSAhighschools+isn%E2%80%99t+only+about+the+directly+racist+incidences.+It%E2%80%99s+about+race-based+jokes+in+schools+that%E2%80%A6+https%3A%2F%2Ft.co%2F6sFtbNKeel&id=1267894644014305291&name=Yaaseen+Mahomed" frameborder="0" data-rm-shortcode-id="c5a8398bdbb161e936c1d502e4899134"></iframe>
