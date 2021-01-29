mr eazi
Music
Music News
Jan. 29, 2021 11:12AM EST
Photo: Single cover art

Mr Eazi Reminds Us Who He Is With New Single 'The Don'

The Nigerian superstar's new single comes alongside an announcement of his upcoming EP, Something Else.

Nigerian Afropop heavyweight Mr Eazi is out with his first single of 2021. Delighting fans with "The Don" and an upcoming EP titled Something Else, supporters are definitely in for a year of treats from the diverse and multitalented #emPawa Africa creator.

With production credits to Killertunes and E Kelly, this latest track shows how much bigger and better the artist gets with each new release. An operatic, 'afro-trap' ballad of note, "The Don" gives fans a glimpse into Eazi's bountiful bag o' tricks and treats, as well as teasing the highly anticipated EP to come.

It's not too long ago that we checked in with Eazi, as 2020 saw him cover Billboard Magazine, launch the Africa Music Fund and release one successful collaboration after the other.

On his busy year, Eazi says, "I spent the entire year working on building emPawa Africa and morphing into 'Don Eazi', the mogul, I almost had no time to record. This project was inspired by Kel P and Killertunes, who kept coming to meet me in Accra until I finally recorded 'The Don.' That opened the door for me getting back in the studio."

Mr Eazi's Something Else is out February 19, so come back then to get a listen in.

For now, check out Mr Eazi's new single "The Don" off of his upcoming EP Something Else here.

Mr Eazi - The Don (Lyric Video) www.youtube.com

From Your Site Articles
mr eazi something else #empawa30 nigeria nigerian music afropop
Popular
Photo by CRISTIAN HERNANDEZ/AFP via Getty Images

South African Government Announces New Tax Charge for OnlyFans Users

The South African Revenue Services (SARS) has introduced a tax charge for South African OnlyFans users ahead of new financial year.

South Africa has announced that users of popular website, OnlyFans, will be charged standard value added tax (VAT) rates. This comes after OnlyFans, a subscription content service, grew exponentially during 2020 due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. The online platform is known as a free market for content creators who can earn revenue in dollars from monthly subscribers and daily viewers. However, content creators will now have to pay 15 percent of all their earnings to the South African Revenue Services (SARS).

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

Watch DJ Lag's Latest Music Video for 'Siyagroova' Featuring DJ Tira​

DJ Lag has officially dropped visuals for 'Siyagroova' featuring DJ Tira and shows off South Africa's coastal dance scene.