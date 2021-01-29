Mr Eazi Reminds Us Who He Is With New Single 'The Don'
The Nigerian superstar's new single comes alongside an announcement of his upcoming EP, Something Else.
Nigerian Afropop heavyweight Mr Eazi is out with his first single of 2021. Delighting fans with "The Don" and an upcoming EP titled Something Else, supporters are definitely in for a year of treats from the diverse and multitalented #emPawa Africa creator.
With production credits to Killertunes and E Kelly, this latest track shows how much bigger and better the artist gets with each new release. An operatic, 'afro-trap' ballad of note, "The Don" gives fans a glimpse into Eazi's bountiful bag o' tricks and treats, as well as teasing the highly anticipated EP to come.
It's not too long ago that we checked in with Eazi, as 2020 saw him cover Billboard Magazine, launch the Africa Music Fund and release one successful collaboration after the other.
On his busy year, Eazi says, "I spent the entire year working on building emPawa Africa and morphing into 'Don Eazi', the mogul, I almost had no time to record. This project was inspired by Kel P and Killertunes, who kept coming to meet me in Accra until I finally recorded 'The Don.' That opened the door for me getting back in the studio."
Mr Eazi's Something Else is out February 19, so come back then to get a listen in.
For now, check out Mr Eazi's new single "The Don" off of his upcoming EP Something Else here.
Mr Eazi - The Don (Lyric Video) www.youtube.com
