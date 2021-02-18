mr eazi
Cindy Gikundiro
Feb. 18, 2021 06:01PM EST
Photo: Ojoz

Mr Eazi.

Mr Eazi Releases the Highly-Anticipated ‘Something Else’ EP

This release follows the Nigerian pop star's latest single "The Don."

Nigerian musician and innovator Mr Eazi has released his latest EP Something Else. While Mr Eazi describes this project as "the calm before the storm", the multi-talented musician does not disappoint. Like Life Is Eazi, Vol. 1 - Accra To Lagos (2017) and Life Is Eazi, Vol. 2 - Lagos To London (2018), the 5-track EP will have you swaying and humming along in no time.

Something Else follows Mr Eazi's lead track "The Don" which was released last month. Produced by Killertunes and E Kelly, the operatic afro-trap single was a taste of Mr Eazi's ever-expanding creative vision.

The second single, "E Be Mad,'' produced by Kel P and Jaylon, combines elements of classic Ghanaian highlife music with Mr Eazi's sonorous tenor to create a song he dedicates to "everyone who's in a long relationship and wants to take it further."

The project also features producers Spellz and Blaq Jerzee as well as a guest feature on his single "Cherry" by Kenyan-based artist Xenia Manasseh, who is one of 30 emerging artists handpicked by Mr Eazi to participate in the #emPawa30 talent incubator.

Mr Eazi is on a constant high to please his fans. He is reportedly working on his third album Life is Eazi, Vol 3 in Ghana and we can't wait to see what else "The Don" has to offer.

Listen to Something Else on your preferred streaming service here.


