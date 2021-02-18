Mr Eazi Releases the Highly-Anticipated ‘Something Else’ EP

<p><strong>When did your journey as an artist begin?</strong></p><p><div class="preroll-video"></div><ora-player></ora-player></p><p>I've always been in touch with my creative side. I used to draw a lot of paper dolls when I was in primary school and I wanted to be a fashion designer. I got introduced to fine art in grade 10 when I took visual art classes and made the decision to study art further. My family and I were not in agreement with this decision so I would say that studying art was a way for me to rebel (we eventually came to terms as my passion and dedication were evident). Although I've always made art, it is only in 2019/2020 that my works began to be publicly recognized and that I began to be taken seriously as a practicing artist. </p><p><strong>What kind of visual artist would you describe yourself as?</strong></p><p>I'd describe myself as a figurative, self-portrait artist with a lot of imagination. </p><p><strong>What would you say are the central messages/themes in your work?</strong></p><p><div class="dfp_atf-slot" data-not-loaded="true"></div><script type="text/javascript">
<p>Representation, rest, self-reflection, body positivity and dreamscapes are what I tackle most. As I continue painting and engaging with my curiosity, my work evolves. </p><p><strong><em>Enter Paradise</em> is your latest exhibition at ADA \ contemporary art gallery. Tell me what the inspiration behind that is.</strong></p><p>The inspiration behind "Enter Paradise" comes from a series I did titled "Paradise" that is heavily influenced by the likes of <strong>Henri Rousseau</strong>. The term "paradise" itself has been central in my thinking and also in my living as I had to find and make a utopia out of the most mundane activities and spaces. Observing and reflecting led me to a different kind of paradise that is always present but often overlooked. It is the exhale and the moments of simple leisure that I was mostly interested in for this particular show. </p><p><strong>The Black female figure at the heart of this exhibition is visually quite distinct. Explain that a bit more.</strong> </p><p>The woman that is depicted is myself. I do not aim or aspire to depict an exact likeness, but rather a reflection that is more internal. My paintings are very reflective of the artist and sometimes there are clues in there as to how I think and who I am. I had the pleasure of having my first male muse also in the show (I'll leave it to my audience to spot him).</p><p>Take a look at some of Tshabalala's work below:</p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-rebelmouse-image">
<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTY1OTY0OC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY3MzY3NjI3MX0.6pVjqpfTrZRKMoALBz49u3m-cr4xj-w7TaszLjpg5zU/img.jpg?width=980" id="4ff48" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2aab9ab83946dab735bf9ba66eceef9a" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Zandile Tshabalala - OkayAfrica" data-width="2777" data-height="3214">
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">Enter Paradise I</small><small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">Courtesy of the artist and of ADA \ contemporary art gallery.</small></p><div style="display: none;"><img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTY1OTY0OC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY3MzY3NjI3MX0.6pVjqpfTrZRKMoALBz49u3m-cr4xj-w7TaszLjpg5zU/img.jpg?width=980" id="4ff48" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0441b5d5341808cd5101587952a5ed21" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Zandile Tshabalala - OkayAfrica" data-width="2777" data-height="3214"></div><p><br></p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-rebelmouse-image">
<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTY1OTY0OS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NDM0MTg4OH0.ThO20i-T4HUDh4L2IfrbLM6tCN9F5VxBuKw8TlVyff8/img.jpg?width=980" id="d9cb5" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="52be730974ee48bb49a608a9721926c7" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" data-width="2913" data-height="3460">
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">Enter Paradise II</small><small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">Courtesy of the artist and of ADA \ contemporary art gallery.</small></p><p><br></p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-rebelmouse-image">
<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTY1OTY1MC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0Mjk2NzE4OH0.eiSAnKiZce5r5EtRbmRhmaOPu_ywtsKauP_1yrvtsrA/img.jpg?width=980" id="eabb6" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="8811b30f9d07eceb37f626a8268a464c" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" data-width="3321" data-height="4499">
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">Ode to Rousseau II</small><small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">Courtesy of the artist and of ADA \ contemporary art gallery.</small></p><p><br></p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-rebelmouse-image">
<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTY1OTY1MS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMzc4NDMxNX0.5cV4YhpPuKlinIDEzgNz6WKvxbLjPNAaKeBh3QZIVyI/img.jpg?width=980" id="9bdf7" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ae27382bc1a841345ea736cccce33536" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" data-width="3159" data-height="4270">
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">Study of a Nude (Self)</small><small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">Courtesy of the artist and of ADA \ contemporary art gallery.</small></p><p><br></p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-rebelmouse-image">
<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTY1OTY1Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMDQwNjc5NX0.0gE8h2C4EVrLDHyIOo_8NA-Mmvk1gzOBR16wWaImI7A/img.jpg?width=980" id="cec43" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9f2add63ac61ef38ac07126609540d33" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" data-width="2095" data-height="2819">
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">Scrolling </small><small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">Courtesy of the artist and of ADA \ contemporary art gallery.</small></p><p><br></p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-rebelmouse-image">
<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTY1OTY1My9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyODAwNzc4MH0.79Vxdrv-LHCwTC-ZkI3DkkvW7W-d7zesNzro_6LVsNo/img.jpg?width=980" id="67f18" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7f6fb2aad5d1316c1dbecfc962019b19" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" data-width="3159" data-height="4217">
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">Untitled<br></small><small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">Courtesy of the artist and of ADA \ contemporary art gallery.</small></p><p><br></p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-rebelmouse-image">
<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTY1OTY1NS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2Mzk3OTM5Nn0.6oBq9myxCD5IPeQOmOXrJ2oxYbHIOhK4MkvtHxeN5AU/img.jpg?width=980" id="9747d" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a4ef1f78b195204ece5d82507f0b8c1e" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" data-width="2870" data-height="3340">
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">Proud Nude I <br></small><small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">Courtesy of the artist and of ADA \ contemporary art gallery.</small></p><p><br></p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-rebelmouse-image">
<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTY1OTY2MC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2ODcwNzQxOH0.7z0u0zT0sQSgh1Z3adbG8Lhsym6mAK0OKcM1ix-JKUg/img.jpg?width=980" id="826dd" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="10165bcaa5a462cc6883c5ddf6f90364" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" data-width="4960" data-height="2980">
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">February Flowers</small><small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">Courtesy of the artist and of ADA \ contemporary art gallery.</small></p><p><br></p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-rebelmouse-image">
<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTY1OTY2My9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxNjA4NzQ2Nn0.-sCuR_Q672w5gdCab5uzz2Hb7yRxwKzyizBzblX2MTY/img.jpg?width=980" id="f8228" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="183897cf45500f05a4b0a7818eb4909d" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" data-width="2956" data-height="3449">
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">Proud Nude II</small><small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">Courtesy of the artist and of ADA \ contemporary art gallery.</small></p>
