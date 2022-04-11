Mr Eazi Proposes To Long Time Girlfriend, Nigerian Actress Temi Otedola
All of that crooning has finally paid off as the Nigerian singer has found his Mrs Eazi.
Nigerian musical phenom Mr Eazi has found his Mrs Eazi. The Walangolo singer proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Nigerian actress and blogger Temi Otedola, over the weekend, and the clip the pair shared has the internet in their feels.
The newly engaged couple both boast large social followings, and they made sure to share the happy news with their hoard of fans. The 38-second clip of the romantic moment looks like it came straight from a movie, with a sparkly view of London's English city, illuminating the loved-up pair as they start this new journey together.
The actress's older sister and fellow musician Florence Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy, took to social media to congratulate the couple -- and issue a friendly reminder of how they met. Taking to her Twitter account, the DJ said, "Today is one of the HAPPIEST days of my life... Thank you @MrEazi for bringing such joy to our family! 👰🏽♀️💍🤵🏾 Oya what is the hashtag for the wedding? " Cuppy continued in another tweet, "Congratulations to my favorite couple on their engagement! 💍 I’m so happy that my lil sister @TemiOtedola 👰🏽♀️ has found her personal person! Yo @MrEazi 🤵🏾 I’ve always wanted an older brother, WELCOME TO THE FAMILY! PS: I introduced you guys, so you better find me my o!"
Daughter of Nigerian billionaires Femi and Nana Otedola, 26-year-old Temi is an award-winning actress and co-hosts the 'How Far? With Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola' podcast, alongside her fiancé. She made her Nollywood debut in the 2020 Netflix drama Citation.
We wish the couple all the best in their quest to experience love in its purest form!
Watch Mr Eazi propose to his girlfriend Temi Otedola here
