MTV Africa Music Awards Announces Top 20 'Listeners' Choice' Finalists
Focalistic, Tiwa Savage, DBN Gogo and more score a spot on the nominees list for the 'Listener's Choice' award at the 2021 MAMAs.
The 2021 MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMAs) have released the first round of finalists for the exciting "Listeners' Choice" category. Twenty artists from 18 different African countries have made the first round of finalists, making it a highly contested category. South African artist Focalistic has secured a spot along with Durban's favourite female beat dropper, DBN Gogo and DJ Dinho. Nigerian songstress Tiwa Savage has also made it as a finalist alongside several other artists from across the continent.
Read: Here Are the 2021 MTV Africa Music Awards Nominees
Focalistic is known for his genre-bending music with his fusion of amapiano with rap. He collaborated with music heavyweight Riky Rick on the cult hit single "Ungazincishe". Focalistic dropped his highly-anticipated EP Sghubu Ses Excellent last year in December and cemented his place on South Africa's music scene. On the other hand, DJs DBN Gogo and Dinho are known for their energetic and vibrant dance sets which can keep a party going until dawn.
The 2021 MAMAs have reportedly stated that the "Listeners' Choice" award will give music fans the opportunity to have their voices heard. The majority of finalists in this category was determined by votes on local radio stations and social media, selecting the best publicly-voted musicians from different African countries. The "Listeners' Choice" award ensures that the voices of music lovers across the diverse countries on the continent are recognised," says Monde Twala, Senior Vice President and General Manager at ViacomCBS Networks Africa (VCNA) in a press statement.
Music fans still have the opportunity to vote for the favourites with voting officially closing on January 31st. The MAMAs will be held virtually in Kampala, Uganda on February 20th and according to Variety, will be hosted by the inimitable DJ Khaled.
Here's a full list of nominees for the MTV Africa Music Awards Kampala 2021 "Listeners' Choice" category:
Anna Joyce (Angola)
ASAPH (Zimbabwe)
Dagi D (Ethiopia)
DBN Gogo & DJ Dinho (South Africa)
Didi B (Cote D'Ivoire)
Drizilik (Sierra Leone)
Focalistic (South Africa)
Khaligraph Jones (Kenya)
Locko (Cameroon)
Malome Vector (Lesotho)
Meddy (Rwanda)
Mohamed Ramadan (Egypt)
Ngaaka Blindé (Senegal)
Pallaso (Uganda)
Rayvanny (Tanzania)
Sarkodie (Ghana)
Shirazee (Benin)
Slick Stuart & DJ Roja (Uganda)
Souhila Ben Lachhab (Algeria)
Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)
