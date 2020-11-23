Comedian Munya Chawawa Signs Major Deal with Atlantic Records
Zimbabwean-born, UK-based comedian Munya Chawawa, known for his hilarious online skits, has recently signed a lucrative deal with Atlantic Records.
Comedian Munya Chawawa has recently announced that he has signed a lucrative deal with Atlantic Records UK, this according to Greedy South. Chawawa's humorous sketches continue to land him a number of prominent deals. Unknown P, one of Chawawa's funny personalities, is the winning man who secured the deal with Atlantic Records for his humourous "drill rap". The news follows Chawawa's Netflix deal after exquisitely parodying BBC news reader, Barty Crease. The Zimbabwean-born, UK-based comedian took to Twitter to announce the news.
I've signed to Atlantic Records! 🥂 Two years of sketches, one Fire in the Booth and a few middle class bars later… https://t.co/QcXQChHRco— Munya Chawawa (@Munya Chawawa)1606071606.0
According Chawawa's website, Unknown P is the UK's first posh drill rapper who clearly lives in his own world. Chawawa uses satire to highlight Britain's subtle racism, for example, the British media's watered down reportage of Black Lives Matter, the coronavirus pandemic, classism and other domestic issues. The 27-year-old's sketches gained even more popularity during the global coronavirus lockdown when comedic relief was certainly a reprieve for many.
According to Bustle, Chawawa grew up in Zimbabwe before moving to the UK to a small village in Norfolk. He revealed through an interview with Campaign that he often struggled to fit in and tapped into his funny genes which he reportedly inherited from his grandfather. The comedian says that he started doing online sketches two years ago before his third one finally went viral.
Chawawa's deal may come as a surprise to many but Unknown P seems to have amassed a huge following in the UK and Europe. Atlantic Records houses notable musicians including Meek Mill, Stormzy, Ty Dolla $ign, Bruno Mars and Cardi B.
Messages of congratulations have been pouring in for Chawawa on social media.
@munyachawawa @AtlanticRcrdsUK INCREDIBLE! Congratulations, Munya. Secure that bag! 🔥❤️🤴🏾🖤 https://t.co/E43zlV2mT1— Le Gateau Chocolat (@Le Gateau Chocolat)1606074134.0
@munyachawawa @AtlanticRcrdsUK The King of Lockdown. Congratulations https://t.co/kAVOxFh2ul— Ben Lettman (@Ben Lettman)1606072478.0
@munyachawawa @AtlanticRcrdsUK Congratulations!!! So well deserved, can’t wait to see your future work!! I’m in the… https://t.co/IMXfgG2lID— Waiting for a vaccine (@Waiting for a vaccine)1606079528.0
Welcome to the Atlantic family @munyachawawa 🍾🥂 https://t.co/2ehcZNIKpR— Atlantic Records UK (@Atlantic Records UK)1606124496.0
