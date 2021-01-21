politics
Rufaro Samanga
Jan. 21, 2021 05:45AM EST
(Photo by: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Joseph "Joe" Biden, Jr. (born November 20, 1942) 47th and current Vice President of the United States since 2009. He is a member of the Democratic Party and was a United States Senator from Delaware from 1973 until 2009.

President Joe Biden Ends Trump's Muslim Travel Ban

President Joe Biden has done away with the 2017 Muslim travel ban enforced by the former Trump administration. The travel ban included several African and Middle Eastern countries.

Just hours after having been sworn in as the 46th President of the US alongside Vice President, Kamala Harris, President Joe Biden reportedly signed 17 executive orders including doing away with the infamous Muslim travel ban. The ban, which was enforced under the former Trump administration in 2017, targeted predominately Muslim countries in the Middle East but also included several African countries such as Nigeria, Chad, Somalia, Sudan, Tanzania and Eritrea.

Following a star-studded and uplifting inauguration ceremony, the Biden-Harris administration is already getting to work. According to Vox, President Biden has put an end to Trump's anti-Muslim campaign which had declared predominantly Muslim countries as a threat to the national security of the US. As a result, relatives from the banned countries were separated from their loved ones living in the US for at least four years. While the travel ban had initially caused public outrage and several legal challenges, it was ultimately upheld by the Supreme Court.

Speaking during his inaugural address at the Capitol, President Biden said, "We'll press forward with speed and urgency, for we have much to do in this winter of peril and significant possibilities. He went on to add, "Much to repair. Much to restore. Much to heal. Much to build, and much to gain."

Neither the various leaders of the banned African countries nor the African Union (AU) or Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have as yet responded to President Biden's latest efforts.

As his inaugural speech suggested, President Biden is working with a sense of tremendous urgency to effectively undo the legacy of the former Trump administration particularly with regards to immigration. President Biden has labelled Trump's harsh immigration policies as "discriminatory" and halted plans both to exclude non-citizens from the census count and deport the so-called "Dreamers" who are part of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals programme.

Music

Listen to Femi Kuti's New Song 'As We Struggle Everyday'

Femi explains: "'As We Struggle Everyday' is about how hard people work everyday to make ends meet and still go to vote corrupt politicians into power who are meant to be in jail."

Femi Kuti shares his new single, "As We Struggle Everyday," the latest drop from the upcoming double album Legacy +, a joint endeavor with his son Made Kuti.

"As We Struggle Everyday" is a politically-charged afrobeat tune about people having the voting power to hold their 'leaders' accountable, but often failing to do so. Throughout the song, Femi sings "As we struggle everyday We try to find a better way See these leaders wey suppose jail Na him my people dem dey hail."

Femi explains: "'As We Struggle Everyday' is about how hard people work everyday to make ends meet and still go to vote corrupt politicians into power who are meant to be in jail."

Legacy +, which is due out February 5 from Partisan Records, includes a full album by Femi titled Stop The Hate and an album by his son, Made, titled For(e)ward. The pair have previously shared the singles "Pà Pá Pà" and "Your Enemy" off the upcoming release.

Listen to Femi Kuti's "As We Struggle Everyday" below.

