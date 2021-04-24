south african music
Nobantu Shabangu
Apr. 24, 2021

South African hip-hop artist Nadia Nakai and American rapper Vic Mens's chemistry is palpable in the new music video for the single 'Practice'.

Check Out Nadia Nakai and Vic Mensa In New Music Video For 'Practice'

Nadia Nakai and Vic Mensa turn up the heat in the long-awaited 'Practice' music video.

Award-winning South African female rapper Nadia Nakai has finally dropped the music video for "Practice", featuring her American rapper boyfriend Vic Mensa. The single was officially released in August 2020.

The "Practice" video is a visual spectacle, one that captures the essence of Ghana and South Africa. Nadia and Vic Mensa's on-screen chemistry is an absolute beauty to watch! Dressed in ripped denim shorts and an Ankara shirt, and surrounded by blazing background flames, Nadia Nakai serves all of the sexiness — while Vic Mensa who is half Ghanaian, showcases the lyrical prowess that got him signed him onto Jay Z's Roc Nation. In one of his lines, Vic Mensa raps about some of South Africa's hotspots — Johannesburg, Hillbrow and Yeoville, all cultural melting hotspots for fellow Africans living in South Africa. The popular young Ghanaian skate crew also make an appearance marking Ghana's unique culture.

The visuals were directed by Ghanaian director KP Selorm, who has orchestrated a number of music videos by West African artists.

Watch the "Practice" video below.

NADIA NAKAI FT VIC MENSA - Practice (Official Music Video) www.youtube.com

