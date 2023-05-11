Naira Marley Bolsters His Repertoire With New Single "Body"
"Body" follows the debut album, God's Timing's the Best, from the Nigerian hip-hop artist Naira Marley.
Nigerian superstar Naira Marley — whose acclaimed Afrobeat tunes have earned him the title of "one of the greatest and most celebrated artists" from NPR — has released his newest single, "Body." The track, produced by Niphkeys, has already been met with enthusiasm from his fans, racking up 1.5 million views on his Instagram when it was teased last week. The track marks his first release of the year, and is an ode to his birthday. The song is chill and laid-back but has underlying sonic influences of Amapiano and street music.
The new single follows Marley's debut album God's Timing's the Best, which included hit singles such as "Coming," "O'Dun'' and "First Time In America," further cementing his status as a pioneer of Afro/hip-hop and prominent voice of the streets. Marley, known for his tireless work ethic, teamed up with Nigerian producer Rexxie to create the viral anthem "Abracadabra" and later released a remix featuring Wikzid.
Last year, Marley ended the year with a flurry of major releases, including "Girls Just Wanna Have Funds" and the BackRoad Gee-featuring single "Vawulence," as well as a feature verse alongside Skepta on Wizkid's track "Wow."
Additionally, the Lagos-via-Peckham artist has released Zinoleesky's highly acclaimed sophomore EP Grit & Lust via his label Marlian Music. The project rose quickly to the top of the iTunes Nigeria chart, propelled by the lead single "Personal", and generated six Billboard U.S. Afrobeat charting songs.
Watch the lyric video to "Body" below:
Naira Marley - Body (Official Lyric Video)www.youtube.com
