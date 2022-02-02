Naira Marley Gets Down With the Dead In New Video For 'Kojosese'
The Nigerian artist takes on a supernatural creative vision in his new high-energy music video.
Nigerian sensation Naira Marley continues to push his creative talents—this time, taking his turn at dancing with the undead. The artist has released a high-energy, ooky-spooky music video for his 2021 single "Kojosese" to kick off what is expected to be a successful 2022. The song itself took off on music and video sharing app TikTok towards the end of last year, with the #Kojosesechallenge garnering over 22 million videos shared.
The music video, directed by Gorilla boy, sees Marley draped in silver armor—and diamond chains to match—as his lyrics are supported by an army of dancing zombies. The zombies seem to be fans of the singer, though, as Marley is given plenty of space to deliver the zestful tune. The scene then takes us to a neon, light show where dancers take their turns moving their bodies along to the track. Finally, Marley performs in front of a yellow portrait of himself, delivering an exciting performance among a group of bikini models. Popular TikTok creator Lil Smart takes on his viral dance moves that set the #Kojosesechallenge off on the social media platform in the video, adding to the vibrant cast.
Produced by Angolan composer Leo Beatz, 'the lively track is here to remind us of how excited we are for the warmer weather. 'Kojosese' is set to feature on Marley's upcoming albumThis Is Africa, which is scheduled to drop in spring 2022.
Watch Naira Marley's music video for his single 'Kojosese' here.
Naira Marley - Kojosese (Official Video) www.youtube.com
