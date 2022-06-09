Naira Marley Seduces Tiny Desk And Drops Visuals Off of 'God's Timing's The Best'
The Nigerian singer-songwriter performed in his home as part of the American station's 'Black Music Month', as he continues to promote his debut album 'God's Timing's The Best'.
Naira Marley's 2022 is a year of firsts, as the Nigerian singer-songwriter debuted on NPR's Tiny Desk (Home) Concert, this week. Hot off of the release of his debut album 'God's Timing's The Best', the British-born musician is sharing his 11-track project with the world. And the generous Marlian Records owner also gifted fans with the visuals for summertime fun single, 'Montego Bay'.
Marley made sure to address his fanbase, as his first words out of the gate were a call to his 'Marlians' before he and his band broke into his live renditions of 'God's Timing's The Best'. The singer brought in fellow Nigerian crooner and Marlian Records protégé Zinoleeskyto perform their hit single 'O' Dun', as Marley added 2019 single 'Soapy' into the mix to keep the performance exciting. Marley joins fellow Nigerian Adekunle Gold as the African artist part of NPR's 'Black Music Month'. Tiny Desk Concerts will be given by American performers FKA twigs, Usher, Monica, Denzel Curry, and Ravyn Lanae.
To keep his fire burning even brighter, Marley released the accompanying music video to new single 'Montego Bay', off of his album. Garnering 1.5 million+ views in a week, the visuals give us a look at Marley's version of the infamous bad-ass couple Bonnie andClyde. The Dammy Twitch-directed video sees a softer side to the Afrobeats maker, as he promises his loyalty to his heart's desire -- and her best friend. The standout single flows over a slower beat than Marley has explored before, but the deep-based hit screams nothing but sun-soaked banger.
Check out Naira Marley's Tiny Desk performance here!
And the light-hearted, colorful music video for his latest single 'Montego Bay' here.
