south african hip-hop
News Brief
Music News
Jun. 04, 2021 07:25AM EST

Listen to Nasty C’s New Song ‘Best I Ever Had’

Listen to Nasty C's first song of 2021 "Best I Ever Had".

In his latest song, Nasty C details a relationship with the best partner he's ever had. He talks about the moments of beauty and doubt and even admits to loving her feistiness.

"I be tryna tеll her she changed my life/ 'Cause of the trauma she think everything is a lie/ Can't change my past, I can give you all of me right now," he raps.

In the song, Nasty C through rattling 808s and heavy bass and brass strings, a combination reminiscent of the late 2000s and early 2010s. It's said it's him exploring his new persona Spank Daddy—only time will tell what that actually means.

"Best I Ever Had" is Nasty C's first song to be released since the release of his third studio album Zulu Man With Some Power.

In our last interview with the rapper, he mentioned he was done with Zulu Man With Some Power. Recently, Nasty C, who has been running shoulders with hip-hop legends in LA, mentioned he wasn't in serious mode and that fans should expect light-hearted bangers from him; no serious themes.

While "Best I Ever Had" is a coherent and relatable song about being in a relationship with a catch, it's still playful and catchy. It's one of those songs that stay on repeat and points to the promise of nothing but bangers from Nasty C in the near future.

Stream Nasty C's "Best I Ever Had" on Apple Music and Spotify.



From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
south africa music south african music nasty c hip-hop south african hip-hop
News Brief

Indigo Stella and Nadia Nakai Connect in New Slapper ‘Pay It Up’

Indigo Stella teams up with Nadia Nakai on 'Pay It Up', the first single off of her upcoming debut album.

Indigo Stella, one of the new wave's brightest stars, proves her worth alongside Nadia Nakai. In this highly anticipated collaboration, the two South African rappers demand their money over a minimal instrumental which they populate with potent bars and melodies.

"Pay It Up" is catchy and showcases the lyricism of two rappers from different generations. It's a display of chemistry between the candid raps of Nadia Nakia and Indigo Stella's unassuming but solid delivery.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

Gigi Lamayne Shares New Single Featuring Blxckie and Mi Casa

Gigi Lamayne shares Blxckie and Mi Casa-assisred single 'Feelin U' from her upcoming album ''Mermaids and Stuff'.