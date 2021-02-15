south african hip-hop
News Brief
Nobantu Shabangu
Feb. 15, 2021 04:24AM EST
Still Image captured from "Black And White" musiv video

Nasty C and Ari Lennox in the music video for "Black And White"

Watch Nasty C's Latest Music Video for 'Black And White' Featuring Ari Lennox

Nasty C and Ari Lennox celebrate long distance love in his new music video for his popular single 'Black And White'.

Nasty C recently shared the visuals for his single "Black and White" featuring American vocalist Ari Lennox. The single comes off Nasty C's latest album Zulu Man With Some Power. The video comes after the single was added on the Coming 2 America soundtrack and is reportedly tapped to be the leading single for the highly anticipated movie. The music video dropped right in the middle of the month of love to celebrate Valentine's day.

Read: Nasty C is The Most Streamed South African Hip-hop Artist on Spotify in 2020

The visuals show Nasty C and Ari Lennox play out the modern dilemma that faces long distance couples. The video boasts a scenic Cape Town location with the Table Mountain range and crisp ocean view in the background. The South African rapper muses on his lover played by Ari Lennox who resides in Washington D.C. The song and music video is a reminder of how to simply keep love alive and fun even when apart.

According to Revolt, "Black And White" was an immediate fan favourite when Nasty C dropped his 20-track album, Zulu Man With Some Power last August. The music video soon trended in India after it dropped, this according to Times of India. This comes as no surprise as Nasty C was named Spotify's most streamed hip-hop artist at the end of 2020. Singer and songwriter, Ari Lennox , is not new to lending her smooth vocals to hip-hop collaborations. She started off the year with a feature on the music video of Sudanese rapper Bas's single "Amnesia".

The movie Coming 2 America and soundtrack Rhythms of Zamunda: Music Inspired By Coming 2 America will be out next month on March 5th.

Watch Nasty C and Ari Lennox in the "Black And White" music video below.

Nasty C, Ari Lennox - Black And White (Official Music Video) www.youtube.com

From Your Site Articles
nasty c ari lennox black and white zulu man with some power south african hip-hop
Popular
Image courtesy of artist.

The 20 Best Flvme Songs

A beginner's guide to South African hip-hop artist Flvme's best songs.

Recently when Flvme and Emtee clashed on Twitter, the result of a beef that's been ongoing since circa 2016, the most prevalent question by most of Emtee's fans was, "Who's Flvme?"

One of the key figures of the new wave, Flvme has built a following and forged a path as one of the country's most talented and productive artists. His gem of a debut album CandyMan, released in 2019, earned him two nods at the South African Hip Hop Awards for Best Male and Best Newcomer.

With six official projects and two collaborative projects under his belt, all released in the last three years, Flvme's catalogue has enough gems to warrant a "Best 20 Songs By" listicle.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

10 Romantic African Films To Watch This Valentine's Weekend

With love and COVID-19 in the air, we're here to help you make the best out of a stay-at-home date.