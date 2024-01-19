Auction of Nelson Mandela's Personal Belongings Raises Question of Who Should Own Heritage Items

After winning a two-year legal battle with the South African government, Nelson Mandela’s oldest daughter, Makaziwe Mandela is finally carrying on with her plans of selling personal items belonging to the country’s former president.

However, the South African Heritage Resources Agency (SAHRA), the national body in charge of protecting the country’s cultural heritage, says it “had filed an appeal to block the sale” in December 2023. The agency claims that the former president’s belongings are of national heritage, adding that it has been in a two-year legal battle with Mandela. The online and in-person sale is being handled by American auction house Guernsey, and is set for February 2024. Mandela says she plans on using the proceeds towards the construction of a memorial garden close to where the former president is buried.

New York City-based Guernsey plans to auction around 70 items, including Mandela’s South African Identification book, hearing aids, gifts from world leaders, and some of his clothes. Items are already listed for sale, including his hearing aids for up to $20,000, and a shirt for close to $70,000. Their website has shown a “500 Internal Server Error” message for most of Thursday and Friday.

Under South Africa law, items considered to be of national heritage cannot be taken out of the country. But the three-judge panel of the High Court in Pretoria ruled that SAHRA’s claim that the objects are of national heritage was “overboard.” Minister for Sport, Arts, and Culture, Zizi Kodwa, spoke of his ministry supporting the case “for the sake of maintaining the country’s rich heritage,” highlighting that “it is thus important that we preserve the legacy of former President Mandela and ensure that his life's work experiences remain in the country for generations to come.”

As South Africans, and indeed the world, wait for the outcome of the appeal, the question remains, who should own heritage items, specifically personal effects belonging to national icons? Should they belong to the icons’ family or be under the jurisdiction of the government?

On X (formerly Twitter), South Africans are unhappy with the development. Media personality, Anele Mdoda wrote: “Jokes aside with this Mandela auction but this is how national treasures end up in museums in Europe. But he was not our grandpa so….”

“Mmmm..This is THE Nelson Mandela," said user Redi Tlhabi. "I'm surprised one has to auction any of his things to raise money to memorialize him. I can think of at least 20 people internationally who would donate to that initiative. These treasures of statesmen live in museums... Their history is priceless."

Another user, Vuyiswa Ramokgop, wrote: “This Mandela auction is actually a perfect metaphor of what is being done to our country AT SCALE by the so-called ‘descendants’ of the heroes of the struggle. The good guys are gone. Only the hungry & self-serving are left and they won't stop until they've destroyed everything.”