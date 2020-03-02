film
Netflix's First Nigerian Original Is Coming—Here's What We Know About It So Far

The six-part drama, directed by Akin Omotoso, is about 'a goddess reincarnated as a human to avenge her sister's death.'

Last week, streaming giant Netflix, announced that it would be expanding its presence in Nigeria's creative scene with the newly launched Netflix Naija.

News around the release of an upcoming Nigerian original also surfaced. Now, more details around Netlfix's first-ever Nigerian original, which is currently unnamed, have emerged.

The show, currently being referred to as the "Akin Omotoso Project," after its director and writer, is a six-part series "Set in modern-day Nigeria and shot in Lagos," according to a press release. Omotoso, who is also an actor, has directed several films and also starred in 2017's Catching Feelings. "This drama tells the story of Kemi, a goddess reincarnated as a human to avenge her sister's death. But first, she must learn how to use and harness her super powers to defeat her enemies and save her family from destruction."

The show is being directed alongside fellow Nigerian filmmakers Daniel Oriahi and CJ Obasi. It boasts an extensive cast of Nollywood stars, including Kate Henshaw and Ade Laoye. As well as Richard Mofe Damijo, Joke Silva, Fabian Adeoye Lojede, Kehinde Bankole, Ayoola Ayolola, Toyin Oshinaike, Goodness Emmanuel, Ireti Doyle, Fabian Adeoye Lojede, Bimbo Akintola, Tope Tedela and Ijeoma Grace Agu. A premiere date is yet to be announced.

Netflix acquired several Nigerian films throughout last year, including Merry Men, The Real Yoruba Demons, The Wedding Party 2, and King of Boys to name a few. In 2018 it picked up Genevieve Nnaji's directorial debut Lionheart.

Last month it enabled Nigerian users to be able to pay for its services in Naira, which will reportedly make access to the platform easier for Nigerian subscribers.

Speaking on the success of such content, "Movies like King of Boys, Merry Men and The Bling Lagosian have shown how much our members love Nigerian movies. So we're incredibly excited to be investing in Made in Nigeria stories - bringing them to audiences all around the world."

Netflix premiered its "first African original" this past Friday, with the release of South Africa's Queen Sono, starring Pearl Thusi, which has been described as an action-packed spy thriller that challenges stereotypes about African womanhood. Other African originals set to be released this year include Blood & Water and the Zambia's animated series Mama K's Team 4.

Netflix Launches 'Netflix Naija' and Announces First Nigerian Original Series

Netflix is stepping up its game in Nigeria.

After much anticipation, Netflix has announced its presence in Nigeria.

Yesterday, the streaming giant, which had been procuring Nigerian content throughout much of last year after acquiring Genevieve Nnaji's Lionheart in 2018, announced the arrival of Netflix Naija with a new Twitter account.

"N is for Naija. N is for Nollywood,"read the account's announcement tweet. "N is the 14th alphabet. 14 is also how many great talents you're looking at. N is for Netflix. But most importantly...hello, Nigeria!"

The tweet was shared along with a photo of some of the Nigerian film industry's most notable actors and filmmakers, including Banky W, Adesua Etomi, Kunle Folayan, Kemi Adetiba, Omoni Oboli as well as veteran actors Ramsey Nouah and Richard Mofe-Damijo and several others.

Nigerian Feature Film 'Eyimofe' Set to Premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival

This is the first independent film from Nigeria to premiere at the festival.

Nigerian feature film Eyimofe is set to premiere at the 70th Berlin International Film Festival (BIFF) which will begin today, according to PulseNG.

Eyimofe (translated to "this is my desire"), which tells the story of migrants and their pursuit for better lives in Europe (Italy and Spain specifically), is the first independent film from Nigeria to premiere at the festival.

"Ba Jo" cover art.

Listen to Joojo Addison & Amaarae's Infectious New Single 'Ba Jo'

The uplifting new single from the Ghanaian artists builds on a highlife-style guitar riff and afro-fusion beat work.

Joojo Addison and Amaarae comes through with a highly-addictive new track, "Ba Jo."

The new single from the Ghanaian artists is built on a highlife-style guitar riff and afro-fusion beat work. It sees Joojo Addison taking the lead with a solid verse and hook-filled chorus.

Amaarae comes in with her sultry vocals to bring the track home, as she interpolates Aqua's "Barbie Girl" in a clever way.

Joojo Addison mentions that "Ba Jo" is "a song brewed from the ambience of love and togetherness" The uplifting track was produced by MikeMillzOnEm.

Get into Joojo Addison and Amaarae's "Ba Jo" below.

For more Ghanaian music, follow our GHANA WAVE playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.
Ugandan Journalist in Police Custody After Filming Bobi Wine Documentary

A court in Kampala has charged journalist and documentary filmmaker Moses Bwayo with illegal assembly.

Journalist and documentary filmmaker Moses Bwayo is being remanded in police custody after a court in Kampala, Uganda, charged him and eight others with illegal assembly.

According to Daily Monitor, the trial magistrate declined to handle Bwayo's bail application allegedly due to time constraints and instead adjourned the matter for the following day. Bwayo is currently being held at Luzira Prison, a maximum-security prison in the capital city.

