south african music
News Brief
Rufaro Samanga
Jul. 02, 2021 09:16AM EST
Still taken from YouTube.

Get to Know the Fire Tracks From Netflix's South African Series 'JIVA!'

The Music Behind Netflix's South African Series 'JIVA!'

Get to know all the fire tracks featured on Netflix's South African dance series 'JIVA!'.

A week after the official premiere of Netflix's JIVA!, the South African dance series has been in the top-10 viewing on the streaming platform. Additionally, the various South African tracks featured in the star-studded production have become stellar favourites among fans and with good reason. From nostalgic numbers like "Y-Tjukuja" by OSKIDO, Uhuru, Professor and DJ Bucks as well as Boom Shaka's It's About Time to more recent bangers like Kamo Mphela's "Nkulunkulu" and Manu WorldStar's "Molimo", the show has done an exquisite job at showcasing music that reflects the diverse dance scene of South Africa.

READ: Sneak Peek: Netflix Announces its Next African Original Series 'JIVA!'

No dance-inspired series would be complete without "Ke Star" by Focalistic and Vigro Deep. The upbeat and infectious track by the musical mavericks is the quintessential amapiano banger with all the elements of a great dance number. Similarly, Kamo Mphela's recent release "Nkulunkulu" is a necessary addition while interestingly, amapiano king Kabza De Small's absence is notable.

Limpopo-born artist Sho Madjozi's "John Cena" is also featured on the show and brings with it an insane amount of energy and overall good vibes. Released back in 2019, the track caused an international stir and even led to the South African rapper meeting with the wrestling star himself on the Kelly Clarkson Show.

Prince Kaybee and Msaki's "Fetch Your Life" and Amanda Black and La Sauce's "I Do" are the perfect tracks to take fans down memory lane. They remind us all of a better time, perhaps of a world and reality before the COVID-19 pandemic, and bring some comfort about one day returning to the norms we once knew.

Other notable mentions are Cassper Nyovest and Boskasie's "Move For Me", Msaki's "Ulwandle Lutshile" and "Ziwa Murtu" by DJ Vetkuk, Mahoota and Kwesta, among several others.

Listen to all the fire tracks featured in JIVA! on the Spotify playlist below:


From Your Site Articles
jiva! dance south africa netflix original focalistic kamo mphela prince kaybee south african music
Featured
Image by Ray Manzana

The House That Kid Fonque Built

Renowned DJ and Stay True Sounds owner Kid Fonque on living his truth through his record label Stay True Sounds, rooting for underground producers and proudest career moments.

Kid Fonque is buoyant. The Johannesburg-based DJ and record label owner is decked in an all-black tracksuit with white kicks. It's a placid Sunday afternoon in Melville and we meet up at Lonely Hearts Club, Melville - a dimly lit windowless space in the nerve centre of the bohemian suburb. Out back, there's a cozy outside area with stained glass and shrubbery made ten times more appealing by the streaks of slow moving winter clouds above us. But too many people want to dap Kid Fonque down — he'd been playing a set two days back — so conducting the interview here might be a nightmare. He motions for us to go inside. "I think it'll be quieter here," he offers.

The lanky Scottish-born, South African-raised DJ is preparing for the rollout of Stay True Sounds 100, the 100th release from his young, indie record label Stay True Sounds. "I've been working on the rollout of Stay True Sounds 100 for the last couple of months," he begins. "I roped in China Charmeleon and I've been for about the last six months. He's remixed 13 Stay True Sounds catalogue artists and so our 100th release is 'China Chameleon remixes Stay True Sounds'".

In 2016, Kid Fonque — born Allan Nicol — founded Stay True Sounds with popular deep house DJ Jullian Gomes. He founded the label out of necessity after being retrenched from his role as Soul Candi's label manager. However, he also wanted to start a record label that focused solely on releasing good deep house music, one that wasn't encumbered by the pressures of releasing hit after hit. Over the intervening years, the record label has been responsible for supporting and introducing what are now some of the biggest talents on South Africa's deep house scene. From DWSON, China Charmeleon, SIO and FKA Mash, the record label has had a seismic impact on the local deep house circuit, despite being run exclusively by Kid Fonque. Gomes left after the first year.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

Nigerian State Bans the Use of Mannequins Citing 'Immorality'

Nigeria's Kano State has banned the use of clothing mannequins citing that it promotes "immoral" thoughts and goes against Islam's Sharia law.