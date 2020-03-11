film
News Brief
Damola Durosomo
Mar. 11, 2020 10:46AM EST
www.youtube.com

Watch the Trailer for 'Uncorked,' Starring Mauritanian-American Actor Mamoudou Athie

The upcoming Netflix film, about an aspiring sommelier, also stars Courtney B. Vance and Niecy Nash.

Netflix has released the trailer for its upcoming original film, Uncorked. The movie stars Mauritanian-American actor, Mamoudou Athie in the lead role as an aspiring sommelier.

The rising actor has previously starred in the films The Circle, as well as the Netflix series The Get Down.

The film was written by Insecure show runner Prentice Penny and was originally set to premiere at Austin-based festival SXSW before it was cancelled for the first time in 34 years due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Here is a full description of the culinary-themed film via Shadow & Act:

Fueled by his love for wine, Elijah enrolls in a course to become a master sommelier, an elite designation given only to a handful who are able to pass its notoriously difficult exam. It's a dream that upends the expectations of his father, Louis (Courtney B. Vance), who insists Elijah take over the popular Memphis barbecue joint that's been passed down from father to son since its inception. Elijah struggles with the demands of school and a new relationship, while Louis wrestles with the feelings of his son rejecting the family business until a tragedy forces both of them to slow things down.

The film also stars veteran actors Courtney B. Vance and Niecy Nash as well as Bernard David Jones, Matt McGorry, Sasha Compere, Gil Ozeri, Kelly Jenrette and Meera Rohit Kumbhani.

Uncorked hits the streaming service on March 27. Check out the trailer above.


netflix mauritania movie film
Photo credit should read Wiktor Szymanowicz/Barcroft Media via Getty Images.

John Boyega Set to Produce a Number of African Films for Netflix

The British-Nigerian actor has partnered up with Netflix to produce a number of non-English films focusing on East and West Africa.

John Boyega has recently teamed up with Netflix to produce a number of African films under his production company UpperRoom, according to Hollywood Reporter.

The films will be in non-English languages and focus particularly on East and West African countries.

Photo courtesy of FABA.

This New Short Film Offers an Intimate Glimpse Into the 'Sights and Sounds' of Abidjan

Media platform FABA shares the first video in their new 'Sights and Sounds' series, which uses "imagery and sound to capture the elements of African cities."

A new short film from the popular online media platform For Africans By Africans (FABA), offers an intimate look into the "Sights and Sounds" of Côte d'Ivoire's largest city, Abidjan.

The video is the first in a new series from the platform that seeks to "document daily living in various African cities," through compelling visual content that allow viewers to take in every detail. "Our mission is to promote cross cultural exchange by sharing compelling visual, so this serves as an extension of our instagram posts," says FABA'S founder Chika Okoli. The filmmaker worked with Ivorian creatives on the ground in order to ensure cultural authenticity when bringing the visual to life. "We decided to shoot 'fly on the wall' style, we didn't want to take away or influence in any way but just to observe and document so our audience can actually see a truly authentic take of Abidjan through the eyes of the local community."

Image courtesy of Lucille Slade.

Lucille Slade Isn't Trying to Stay In One Lane—She's Coming For It All

The rising South African artist speaks to us about wanting to make cross-genre music, her current projects and the challenges that come with being an independent act on the come up.

Lucille Slade is an up-and-coming South African singer who burst onto the scene three years ago after putting out a cover of Cassper Nyovest's track "Tito Mboweni".

Slade capitalized on the buzz around her now viral cover of the song by dropping her debut album Scratch the Surface the following year. The 10-track project was released under her then label Boom Studio. Since then, she's shared a number of gems including "Velvet" and "Khuluma Nami" having worked on the latter with Grammy-nominated producer, Evoke.

While the music she's put out has been R&B and pop-leaning, Slade pushes against attempts to box her into a singular genre, opting instead for free reign to create any kind of music she feels led to make.

She also featured on Stogie T's last two projects Honey and Pain (2018) and The Empire of Sheep (2019). Naturally, her unmatched work ethic and continued showcasing of her immense talent landed her on our 15 South African Artists to Watch in 2019 list and in 2020, Slade shows no signs of slowing down.

Currently working on her latest EP Love Me Slowly and set to collaborate with some of the biggest names in the game, we caught up with Slade to talk more about her music, what the grind looks like for an independent artist on the come up and her parallel career as a budding actress

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Image courtesy of artist.

Watch Nasty C Break Down the Meaning of his Single ‘God Flow’

Nasty C explains his single 'God Flow' in the latest episode of Apple Music's 'Song Stories' series.

Nasty C recently sat down with Apple Music for the final episode of the streaming platform's Song Stories series. The South African rapper broke down the meaning of and the inspiration behind his 2019 single "God Flow" which featured fellow Durban rapper crownedYung.

