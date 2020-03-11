Watch the Trailer for 'Uncorked,' Starring Mauritanian-American Actor Mamoudou Athie
The upcoming Netflix film, about an aspiring sommelier, also stars Courtney B. Vance and Niecy Nash.
Netflix has released the trailer for its upcoming original film, Uncorked. The movie stars Mauritanian-American actor, Mamoudou Athie in the lead role as an aspiring sommelier.
The rising actor has previously starred in the films The Circle, as well as the Netflix series The Get Down.
The film was written by Insecure show runner Prentice Penny and was originally set to premiere at Austin-based festival SXSW before it was cancelled for the first time in 34 years due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Here is a full description of the culinary-themed film via Shadow & Act:
Fueled by his love for wine, Elijah enrolls in a course to become a master sommelier, an elite designation given only to a handful who are able to pass its notoriously difficult exam. It's a dream that upends the expectations of his father, Louis (Courtney B. Vance), who insists Elijah take over the popular Memphis barbecue joint that's been passed down from father to son since its inception. Elijah struggles with the demands of school and a new relationship, while Louis wrestles with the feelings of his son rejecting the family business until a tragedy forces both of them to slow things down.
The film also stars veteran actors Courtney B. Vance and Niecy Nash as well as Bernard David Jones, Matt McGorry, Sasha Compere, Gil Ozeri, Kelly Jenrette and Meera Rohit Kumbhani.
Uncorked hits the streaming service on March 27. Check out the trailer above.
- Netflix Launches 'Netflix Naija' and Announces First Nigerian ... ›
- Watch the First Official Trailer for History-Making Senegalese Film ... ›
- Netflix has Acquired the Rights to Nigerian Director and Producer ... ›